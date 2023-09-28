Climate Advocate Training in Boca Raton

THIS SATURDAY

Boca Raton, FL – Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals as effective climate advocates, is thrilled to announce an immersive and transformative Climate Advocate Training session in Boca Raton. This unique training opportunity, designed to empower individuals to make a tangible impact on climate issues, will be facilitated by esteemed CCL trainers.

The Climate Advocate Training is not just a learning experience; it’s a call to action, urging participants to step into their power as climate advocates. Attendees will have the chance to immerse themselves in CCL’s innovative methods and visions, fostering an empowered stance grounded in knowledge, collaboration, and constructive dialogue.

Key Takeaways from the Training:

Understanding the Foundations: Delve deep into the CCL’s structure, mission, purpose, and methodology, equipping yourself with fundamental knowledge necessary to be an efficient climate advocate creating significant political will.

Building Common Ground: Learn and practice the art of appealing to the best in others, fostering a harmonious environment where collective goals can be achieved through unity and understanding.

Constructive Relationship Building: Gain valuable insights into forging constructive relationships with elected representatives, honing your lobbying skills through practical methods that emphasize collaboration and dialogue.

Hands-On Experience: Participate in an interactive session that includes storytelling and a mock lobby meeting, providing you with a safe space to put your newly acquired skills to use, ensuring you are well-prepared to make a real-world impact.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Sugar Sand Park – Maple Room

Address: 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Register for event HERE

This workshop is hosted by the Boca Raton and the Palm Beaches CCL chapters and is open to all South Florida residents. It presents a unique opportunity for individuals in the region to become equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to become effective climate advocates.

About Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL)

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization empowering people from all walks of life to become effective advocates for climate policy. With a mission to create the political will for climate solutions, CCL strives to build constructive, working relationships with members of Congress, and empower individuals to have breakthroughs in exercising their personal and political power. For more information, please visit CCL’s website, https://citizensclimatelobby.org/