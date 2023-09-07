Boynton Beach Police Department investigating homicide

The Boynton Beach Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon it is investigating a homicide in the area of Woolbright Road and SW 8th Street.

According to the report by WPBF 25 News, a call came in about shots fired at 3 p.m. on Woolbright Road and SW 8th Street.

Officers responded to investigate and did not find an incident, but a short time later, a call came from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) about a vehicle – a BMW – with gunshot holes in it on southbound Interstate 95.

The police department said a victim was found in the vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds and added there is no information on the victim, suspect or suspects.

The police department noted it believes the incident was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the community.