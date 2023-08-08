V Splash Hydration & Wellness Hosts a “Save a Life” Event on The Boardwalk @ 18th Street Shoppes This Saturday!

Local doctor (Owner & Operator) of IV Hydration MedSpa making a difference in the lives of our community!

(Boca Raton – August 2023) IV Splash Hydration and Wellness will be hosting a “Save a Life” event at their Boca Raton location. IV Splash is owned and operated by Boca Raton’s very own Allyson Dedic and Rian Pillitteri, MD. Dr. Pillitteri is an emergency physician that is dedicated to providing quality care to the community.

This event will include a FREE “Stop the Bleed” course for children and adults given by Delray Medical Centers’ Jeffrey DiLavore, RN (reservation is required). Also, OneBlood mobile bus will be present for the event and all donors may receive B12 injection, FREE oxygen bar session, $20 gift card to IV Splash as well as a $20 e-gift card, 50% off basic drip, swag bags, and wellness check. All participants may also receive free samples from Bolay and a FREE haircut offer from the new Sport Clips store in Boca! IV Splash is located next to Rafina’s Greek Tavern in the northeast corner of Powerline Road and 18th Street in Boca Raton, FL.



For more information visit www.IVSplash.com and to make your reservation call us at 561-672-1438.

IV Splash provides a wide variety of services such as IV hydration, infrared sauna, blue light beauty mask, red light therapy, compression boots, and VIP massage chairs. The IV’s vary in range from immune boosts, anti-aging, libido enhancement, performance boost, headache relief, mood improvement, and nausea relief to name a few. IV Splash also assists with weight loss management. Most athletes take advantage of the activated NAD+ with the compression boots to enhance their performance. Clients can also choose from a variety of intramuscular injection to increase their energy and burn fat.