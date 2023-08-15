University Galleries Presents Family Art Day

Boca Raton, FL – The University Galleries in the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters at Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus, presents “Family Art Day” in both the Schmidt Center Gallery and Ritter Art Gallery on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Open to kids ages 5 to 12 to participate, the event is free for families to attend.

At “Family Art Day” children and their families will discover the art of our current two exhibitions. “Threads, Folds, & Rabbit Holes” presents a series of mixed media paintings with embroidery and digital manipulations by Kristy Deetz. “Overflows” features work by three South Florida fiber artists, Michele Drummond, Evelyn Politzer and Andrea Spiridonakos, in this study of water and its political, aesthetic and economic qualities.

Activities planned for the event include two hands-on art making stations and scavenger hunts within both gallery spaces. Adults will be allowed to step back and let FAU art students immerse the children in the art or will be welcomed to join them in the fun and learning.

The University Galleries are open Tuesdays through Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. Group and class tours are welcome during public hours and at other times scheduled by appointment. While the “Family Art Day” program will occur in both of our galleries (the galleries are a five-minute walk from one another), attendees may begin at either the Schmidt Center Gallery located in the Performing Arts building (building No. 51 marked by a tall white cubicle tower) or the Ritter Gallery, located in the Breezeway on the second floor. Parking is available to the east of the Performing Arts building and the Visual Arts building (building No. 53) in a four-story parking garage. FAU is located one-half mile east of I-95 on Glades Road.

For more information about “Family Art Day,” email Helen Edmunds at UGMuseumEd@fau.edu. For more information about the University Galleries, call 561-297-2661 or visit www.fau.edu/galleries.

