Temple Beth El of Boca Raton Hosts Tours For Prospective Members In August

Boca Raton, FL (August 7, 2023) Temple Beth El of Boca Raton invites the south Florida Jewish community to an Open House for prospective members on Wednesday, August 23 with a choice of two time slots from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm or 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm.

Guests are invited to come schmooze with our clergy, explore our beautiful building ,learn all about what we have to offer everyone, and receive a welcome gift for attending. Notably, temple membership includes high holy day tickets and this year, membership to both Brotherhood and Sisterhood.

The open houses will be held at the magnificent Schaefer Family Campus at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Temple Beth El is one of our country’s most vibrant and highly respected Reform congregations. From a small group of committed pioneers who formed the Boca Raton Hebrew Congregation in 1967, Temple Beth El of Boca Raton has grown to be the largest congregation in our area. It is a center of Jewish tradition, connection, culture, learning and community. Throughout our history we have sought to create a spirit of warmth, intimacy and vitality in all that we are and do, welcoming all people who wish to pursue a meaningful Jewish life and a strong sense of community. We believe strongly in making a difference in each member’s life, in the larger community, in Israel, and in our world.

Sign up for our Open House: https://tbeboca.shulcloud.com/event/open-house-2023. For more information, visit tbeboca.org or call 561-391-8900.



About Temple Beth El of Boca Raton

Founded in 1967 Temple Beth El of Boca has grown to become one of the nation’s leading Reform congregations. With a mission to inspire a passionate commitment to Jewish life, learning, community and spiritual growth, the temple offers two newly expanded campuses that serve the needs of the surrounding Jewish community. The Schaefer Family Campus at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue in east Boca Raton houses the Merle E. Singer Sanctuary, social hall, a full-service catering kitchen, chapel, Beit Midrash (Adult Learning Center), gift shop, classrooms, clergy and administrative offices. Also on the property is the Beth El Mausoleum, the only mausoleum in the United States built on sacred temple grounds. The Beck Family Campus at 9800 Yamato Road in west Boca Raton houses the Early Learning Center for preschool, infant daycare and summer camp, as well as a Kehillah Center (community hall) and catering kitchen. Welcoming families of all ages, the temple holds weekly Friday evening Shabbat services and offers a bustling religious school program for grades K-12; along with a variety of social, cultural educational, social action and religious programs. For more information visit tbeboca.org