Step into the Spotlight and Let Your Company Shine During Our 10th Anniversary Season

(BOCA RATON, FL)—The Wick Theatre & Museum Club is proud to announce a dazzling opportunity to have your brand take center stage. For the beloved cultural institutions 10th anniversary season, a series of sponsorship levels have been announced to support the nonprofit’s mission, while connecting local businesses to The Wick’s ardent, influential, and affluent fan base.



“We are so proud to be celebrating our 10th anniversary in Boca Raton,” said Marilynn A. Wick, Executive Managing Producer. “During this past decade, thanks to our loyal fans, we have become an essential cultural organization in this community. And as we look to the future, the support of our local business leaders will be necessary to assure that this one-of-a-kind organization continues to thrive.”

The Wick family’s dedication to the historical preservation of Broadway costumes is legendary. In theater history, there has never been a collection of costume wardrobes assembled of such enormous value. These magnificent costumes are prominently displayed in the museum and showcased on the mainstage, in original productions at The Wick. These award-winning Broadway caliber productions have featured internationally renowned stars, outstanding local talent, and launched the professional careers of numerous entertainment professionals.

And while historic preservation is a core value at The Wick, the venue is equally committed to advancing the entertainment experience. The new Museum Club is a revolutionary, technologically advanced venue designed to capture the imagination of the next generation of art lovers and consumers. The new Museum Club features renowned performers, fine dining, and 360-degree floor-to-ceiling projections, which transform the space into a magical, immersive experience you will never forget.

“Each element of The Wick experience provides an excellent opportunity to connect with a powerful demographic,” said Kimberly Wick, Curator. “Partnerships can be tailored to fit each business’ goals, with each sponsorships offering a myriad of benefits and perks.”

We encourage you to learn more about each level, which can be customized to fit most budgets, and includes the Diamond Season Sponsor, Emerald Sponsor, and Ruby Sponsor. In addition, there will be special opportunities associated with the new Museum Club exhibit, Dancing Feet, Celebrating the Art of Dance and 42nd Street, the upcoming six-part Musical Memories series showcasing the Great American Songbook, and The Wick’s 10th Anniversary Gala in February.

For more detailed information please contact Kelly Wick Kigar at kwkigar@gmail.com.

About The Wick:

With over 50 mainstage productions, The Wick Theatre attracts esteemed musical theater professionals, and welcomes stars of film, TV, Broadway and beyond including Cindy Williams, Leslie Uggams, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams, Sally Struthers, and two former Miss Americas – Susan Powell and Kellye Cash (just to name a few). These productions have not only been commercial successes, regularly selling out their runs, but also critical successes with dozens of Carbonell and Broadway World Awards nominations and wins. Run by self-made entrepreneur Marilynn Wick, The Wick also houses the Tavern at the Wick, a posh gourmet restaurant in the style of the famed Tavern on the Green in NYC. Visit the website to view the menu for this show. And this year, at the Museum Club, enjoy the toe-tapping immersive experience, Dancing Feet, Celebrating the Art of Dance and 42nd Street.