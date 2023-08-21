Sprouts Farmers Market Sprouts in West Boca

Boca Raton, FL – Mallory and Carlo Villarosa shop at Sprouts Farmers Market in Deerfield Beach. But since they were in the neighborhood, they checked out the grand opening of the West Boca store at 9831 Glades Road just east of U.S. 441.

“Our store’s a little bigger,” but they’ll be back, she said.

Whether it was curiosity, price shopping or just location, store manager Emma Dyer said the turnout “exceeded our expectations.” There were still lines at the checkout counters late afternoon Saturday. The store opened Friday at 6:45 a.m. Regular store hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in the former Stein Mart that closed in 2020.

Pennants, a balloon arch, contests and giveaways, including a free 10 cent reusable bag, were store incentives over the weekend. It only took Sprouts since July to redo the interior and stock up with what the grocery chain describes as “fresh, natural and organic food,” some locally and regionally sourced.

Sprouts is set up like a large supermarket, with rows and rows of regular and refrigerated cases, shelves, gondolas, an open deli, and sections for drugstore items from hair coloring to body wash. But that’s where the comparison ends.

Most packaged goods and products, from ice cream and pasta, to soda and snacks are labeled natural. Produce is mostly organic. Some beef, turkey, chicken, fish and seafood are clearly marked ‘no antibiotics.’

What’s different is also the large variety of one-pan prepared meals with ingredients that do and don’t require cooking, from family size shrimp scampi to shrimp fajitas for one. There were lots of ‘buy one, get one’ and 50% off items.

“Shoppers can also view Sprouts’ weekly ad and save more than $100 with digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month on the app. Customers will receive $10 off when they spend $50 or more, with a valid coupon,” according to a company announcement.

“Sprouts’ Food Rescue program plans to donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to Feeding South Florida,” the Phoenix, Arizona-based company with 390 stores in 23 states said in a corporate statement.

“People are really glad we’re here,” store manager Dyer said on Saturday.

“Our area is known for fresh agricultural products. Our people are noted for their interest in fresh, organic foods. This is a marriage made in heaven,” the announcement quoted Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Maria Sachs.

By Marci Shatzman