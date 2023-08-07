South Bar & Kitchen Opens in Pompano Beach

Beer and Bacon Mussels

An SFL Hospitality Group concept by Chef Kelly O’Hara and owner Mike Linder, the contemporary

Southern American restaurant brings a fusion of Southern-inspired cuisine to the heart of Downtown

Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach, FL – SFL Hospitality Group, the renowned hospitality group based in Fort Lauderdale, is proud to announce the opening of South Bar & Kitchen. Located in the heart of Downtown Pompano Beach at 165 NE First Avenue, South Bar & Kitchen is a contemporary Southern American concept bound to leave a lasting impression on its patrons. With a heavy Louisiana influence, the restaurant tantalizes the taste buds of its guests with its infusion of Cajun and Creole flavors. South Bar & Kitchen unique approach to traditional Southern cuisine offers a lighter, contemporary flair by playing with made-from-scratch flavors, spices, marinades and beyond.

South Bar & Kitchen is more than just a dining destination; it’s a community hub that provides a space for people to dine, share, connect and enjoy each other’s company. The concept was inspired by Owner Mike Linder and Corporate Executive Chef O’Hara’s travels to Charleston, Nashville, and New Orleans. They wanted to create an inviting atmosphere that would provide a memorable dining experience for anyone in the Pompano Beach area.

“Bringing people together is at the heart of everything South Bar & Kitchen offers. We want our guests to feel comfortable dining with us, almost as if they were in an extension of their own home,” says Mike Linder, Owner of SFL Hospitality Group. “As a hospitality group, our goal is to bring forward concepts that are rooted in quality service paired with exceptionally curated dishes and craft cocktails. that make guests want to come back multiple times a week. South is meant to be a gathering space for families, friends, colleagues and everything in between, especially in our community patio which serves as the perfect backdrop for making lifelong memories.”

The restaurant’s design concept and programming reflect its mission to foster a sense of belonging among locals by creating a warm and welcoming ambiance that extends beyond the kitchen, into the dining room and backyard area. The alfresco community patio features a shipping container bar embellished with murals painted by local artists and a custom-designed meat smoker that infuses the food with a rich smoky taste, introducing a nostalgic feeling that only the whiff of burnt ends can do. The centerpiece of the terrace is a tree adorned with sparkling lights that add to the charming outdoor ambiance, making it the idyllic backdrop for any gathering while relaxing and unwinding over delicious dishes and creating memories with loved ones. The goal of South Bar & Kitchen is to create a welcoming environment where people can come together, meet new friends, and build a sense of community through live music, wine dinners, and events out by the tree.

“Coming up with this concept alongside Mike Linder was a true labor of love,” says Chef Kelly O’Hara. “Our portfolio of restaurants are wide-ranging in their culinary offerings, but the one thing we knew we wanted to deliver was authentic Southern cuisine. When conceptualizing the restaurant, we traveled to all the top foodie destinations of the South to learn about traditional ways of cooking to ensure we brought top-notch food that was rooted in southern hospitality and culture to Pompano Beach.”

Specialty menu items will include Boudin Balls, a cajun roasted pork and rice croquette served with pepper jelly; the PBLT, a southern twist on a classic made with crispy braised pork belly, pickled tomatoes, romaine, mustard aioli layered on toasted Pullman white bread; the Craw Daddy, a southern noodle dish served with a cajun crawfish cream sauce with smoked gouda, topped with crispy tail meat

and green onion; and Fresh Baked Buttermilk Biscuits paired with seasonal jam, pepper jelly, whipped honey butter and house-made hot sauce.

South Bar & Kitchen pulls its inspiration from classic New Orleans-inspired cocktails, premium bourbon selections, a thoughtfully curated wine list, mocktails and a selection of local beers to choose from. The restaurant’s signature libation is the Old Town Fashioned a Southern twist on SFL Hospitality Group’s star ingredient, the prickly pear, made using Knob Creek Rye, citrus, cranberry, spicy bitters and sage. Craft mocktails will also be on the menu with creative concoctions like the Ube Coconut Purple Orchid and Blackberry Smash.

South Bar & Kitchen is more than just a restaurant; it’s a gathering spot for the community. The restaurant’s mission is to contribute to the evolution and growth of Downtown Pompano Beach by becoming a go-to spot for gatherings, events, and good food. For more information about South Bar & Kitchen, please visit www.southpmp.com or call 954-890-2000.

ABOUT SFL HOSPITALITY GROUP

SFL Food Group is a renowned Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based hospitality group led by Mike Linder specializing in timeless dining concepts across South Florida. Established under three main principles: Service, Food & Location (SFL), the group’s concepts include Fort Lauderdale’s iconic Canyon, Rio’s Tequila Bar, YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café and South Bar & Kitchen. Each SFL Food Group concept is rooted in genuine hospitality through outstanding service and ingredients sourced from premier purveyors to craft exceptional dishes at each concept with simple, approachable, and identifiable flavors, playing on the unique area around them.