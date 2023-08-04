Obituary – Richard Castelli

Richard Castelli, 97, of Boca Raton, Florida passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 after a short illness. Richard joined the Merchant Marines during World War II and the U.S. Army where he was assigned to be a Guard at the Nuremberg War Trials.

Upon completion of his tour, Richard married Angela Mangiarotti in New York and settled in Boca Raton , Florida in 1956.

He was a member of the first volunteer fire department of Boca Raton of which he was very proud and the last of the living original volunteers. Richard retired from the City of Boca Raton as the Supervisor of the Street Department .

Richard was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Boca Raton Pioneer Club and loved to play his harmonica and accordion. He was an avid fisherman and loved to trap blue claw crabs. During blue fish season you could always find him at Palmetto Park Beach.

Richard is survived by his wife of 76 years Angela, his daughter Denise and her husband Robert of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and his sister Delores Sartori of St. Petersburg, FL and nieces and nephews.

Please send tributes, memories and condolences to Babione – Kraeer Funeral Home.