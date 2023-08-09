New York and Miami Will Celebrate Together the 27th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival

In 2023, the organization announced merging the two major east coast cities festivals into one event showcasing live concerts and feature and documentary US premieres

Boca Raton, FL – The Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival is part of the South Florida cultural events calendar and has become a tradition in Miami, where the annual festival has been hosted for almost three decades. It is also a Festival that reaches New York holding events at SummerStage in Central Park, Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, and Rainey Park in Astoria, Queens.

In 2023, the Festival celebrates 27 years of milestones and achievements thanks to the efforts of Inffinito Arts Foundation creators and directors – Adriana L. Dutra, Claudia Dutra, and Viviane B. Spinelli.

As a pioneer, Inffinito’s annual event is the largest and most important festival of Brazilian culture worldwide and a reference for promoting and disseminating Brazil, Brazilian products and services in the US and the international market. Inffinito has hosted 94 festivals in 13 countries, had 68 concerts by renowned Brazilian musicians, and presented more than 2000 Brazilian films.

To celebrate Brazil internationally and the 27 years of the Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival, we prepared a vast program that translates contemporary Brazil. There will be concerts, films, outdoor cinema, parties, tributes, and lots of Brazilian culture – in person and virtually – throughout American territory.

The selection of 60 films, including documentaries and features, premiering in the US, seek to reflect the plurality of Brazilian audiovisual production, that influenced by the country’s current situation is making a profound sociopolitical reflection, stimulating the rescue of memories and empowering ideas and thoughts.

The return to theaters in New York is yet another reason for celebration. The in-person screenings will run from August 30 to September 2 at the Village East by Angelika, New York. In Miami, the Competitive screenings will take place from September 10 to 15 at the Silverspot Cinema in Downtown Miami.

In New York, there will be a free outdoor event with two sessions: the screening of the documentary Dom Salvador & Abolition by Lilka Hara, Artur Ratton in Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn on August 25 at 8 pm, and the documentary Eskawatã Kayawai, The Spirit of Transformation by Lara Jacoski and Patrick Belém on September 2 at the Rainey Park in Astoria, in Queens.

The virtual screenings will be held from August 5 to September 30 and will be available throughout the US at www.inff.online. In addition to the documentaries in competition, the public can follow recent releases and two thematic exhibitions specially prepared for this edition: the LGBTQIAPN+ Screenings and the Indigenous Screenings.

There is also a tribute to filmmaker Tetê Moraes for her 80 years of life dedicated to cinema, journalism, and literature, always focusing on women in Brazilian society.

Two great outdoor concerts with the singer, rapper, and composer Emicida, considered one of the biggest names in contemporary hip-hop, wrap up this grand celebration of Brazilian culture. The concerts occur on September 3 at SummerStage, in Central Park, in New York, with free admission, and on September 9, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, in Miami.



The 2023 program for the 27th edition of the Brazilian Film Festival takes place from August 5 to September 30, 2023.

Please see below the Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival’s full schedule:

VIRTUAL PROGRAMMING – August 5 to September 30

Virtual programming on www.inff.online showcasing 43 films in five virtual rooms:

AUGUST 5 to SEP 02

Panorama Screenings of Feature Films

Filmmaker Tetê Moraes Tribute Screenings

03/SEP to 15/SEP

Documentary in Competition

16/SEP to 30/SEP

Indigenous Screenings

LGBTQIAPN+ Screenings

SCHEDULE OF ON-SITE EVENTS

NEW YORK – August 25 to September 3

AUG/25

Outdoor screening of the documentary Dom Salvador & Abolition, by Artur Ratton and Lilka Hara.

Location: Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn

FREE ADMISSION

AUG/30 to SEPT/02

27th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival official screenings and music documentaries in partnership with Cinema Tropical.

Location: Village East by Angelika, NY

TICKETS ON SALE AT www.inff.online

02/SEPT

Outdoor Cinema – Eskawatã Kayawai, The Spirit of Transformation by Lara Jacoski and Patrick Belém.

Location: Rainey Park, Astoria, Queens

FREE ADMISSION

03/SEPT

Show EMICIDA – Brazilian rapper, composer, and thinker.

Opening act – Colombian rapper GOYO

Outdoor Screening: AmarElo – It’s All for Yesterday by Fred Ouro Preto

Location: SummerStage in Central Park, NY

FREE ADMISSION

MIAMI – September 8 to 16

08/SEPT

Kick off screening in partnership with The55Project.

Cocktail followed by the screening of Inhotim from Within by Tiago Arakalian.

Location: O Cinema South Beach

TICKETS WILL BE ON SALE ON AUG 25 AT www.inff.online

09/SEPT

Miami opening with EMICIDA in concert.

Outdoor Screening: AmarElo – It’s All for Yesterday by Fred Ouro Preto

Location: Miami Beach Bandshell

TICKETS ON SALE AT www.inff.online

10/SEPT to 16/SEPT

27th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival Competitive Screenings.

Premiere films from various regions of Brazil will compete for the Crystal Lens Award.

Location: Silverspot Cinema Downtown Miami

TICKETS ON SALE AT www.inff.online

Event tickets:

Tickets cost US$18, and access to all virtual screenings on the www.inff.online

platform for just US$4.99.

Miami residents can also purchase the VIP Member Package for US$150.00, which entitles one (1) ticket for each movie showing at Silverspot Cinema Miami, two (2) tickets to the Emicida show at the Miami Beach Bandshell, and two (2) access codes for all 45 screenings at www.inff.online.

The 27th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival is supported by:

Sponsors: The State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) State Partnership Award, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council, the City of Miami Beach Cultural Affairs Program and Cultural Arts Council (CAC), Garcia Family Foundation and Titanio Films.

Inffinito Ambassadors: Laura Fernandes, Liliana Kawase and Renata Garcia

Official Hotel: Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC and Hotel Trouvail Miami Beach

Support: Brazilian General Consulate New York, Brazilian General Consulate Miami, Instituto Guimarães Rosa, Capital One – City Parks Foundation, NYC Parks, Cinema Tropical, Little Brazil Restaurant, Paula Alves Hair, ATC Cargo and Brazilian American Chamber of Commerce FL

Media support: AcheiUSA Newspaper, Acontece Magazine, and Radio Florida Brazil

Promotion: Miami Be Happy, Brazil Tonite and Rádio Nove Minutos

Friends of the Festival: Centro Cultural Brazil USA, New World Center, Miami Beach Bandshell, Talita Pinheiro PA – Compass, Rio’s Pet Spa & Boarding, and The55Project.

An event by: Inffinito