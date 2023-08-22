Marcie Gorman and MNM Theatre Company Present Five Guys Named Moe at the Kravis Center

September 8 – 24

A jazzy, sexy tribute to legendary composer and saxophonist Louis Jordan

Boca Raton, FL – Rehearsals are now underway for Five Guys Named Moe, Marcie Gorman and MNM Theatre Company’s production ofplaywright Clarke Peters exciting, exhilarating, and exuberantly loving tribute to Jazz legend Louis Jordan and his music. The show will run from September 8th through September 24th in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

Five Guys Named Moe showcases Jordan’s hits wrapped into one ‘smooth, jumpin’, jivin’ life lesson’ for Nomax who’s down on his luck and stuck with the blues, until Five Guys Named Moe: Big Moe, Little Moe, Eat Moe, No Moe, and Four Eyed Moe mysteriously emerge out of nowhere in Nomax’s apartment with dance and songs like “Caldonia,” “Azure Te,” “Choo Choo Ch’Boogie” and many more to help him get his life back on track.

Directed and choreographed by Dreyfoos School of the Arts alumnus Jacquez Linder-Long, with musical direction by Bobby Peaco, the show will star James White III as Nomax, Don Seward as No Moe, Doriyan Caty as Eat Moe, T.J. Pursley as Little Moe, Michael Wallace as Four-Eyed Moe, and Leo Jasper Davis as Big Moe. Desir Dumerjuste is the show’s swing.

Tickets for Five Guys Named Moe are on sale now and can be purchased online at mnmtheatre.org, kravis.org, or by calling 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471. Tickets range in price from $45 to $55. For information regarding group rates call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.

Five Guys Named Moe

September 8 – 24, 2023

Book by Clarke Peters

Music and lyrics by Louis Jordan

Performances: Friday & Saturday at 7 pm

Saturday & Sunday at 1:30 pm

Ticket prices: $45/$50/$55

For tickets: mnmtheatre.org or kravis.org / 561-832-7469

For Group Sales: 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.

All performances in

The Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33401