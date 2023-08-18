Ignite Your Palate in Support of Broward College  

Regina in the kitchen at Regina’s Farm – Photo: Caio Rodrigues

Broward College Alumni & Friends to host exclusive Brazilian dinner at Regina’s Farm

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Transport yourself to Brazil, no passport required, during a special dinner hosted by Broward College Alumni & Friends at Regina’s Farm in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, November 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. to benefit Broward College Foundation’s General Scholarship Fund.

Guests will be immersed in Brazilian culture during this exclusive culinary experience. Renowned for its authentic atmosphere and exquisite cuisine, dinner at Regina’s Farm is one of the hottest tickets in town. The local gem is only open on the weekends and has generated such a buzz that it now has a year-plus waitlist.

Proceeds from the dinner will strengthen Broward College’s ability to provide students with financial assistance, allowing them to pursue their dreams with a transformational education that uplifts the community for generations to come.

“We are so appreciative of Regina’s Farm and the opportunity to host this dinner at such an incredible venue, while raising scholarship funds to empower student development and prepare them to become successful global citizens,” said Scott Rivinius, Associate Vice President for Development at Broward College. “Access to education is vital, and support is pivotal to student success.”

Regina’s Farm is located at 1101 Middle Street in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are limited and priced at $75 for adults and $50 for children. To purchase tickets, visit giving.broward.edu/reginas-farm-tickets.

For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Anthony Stewart, Alumni Engagement Manager, at astewar1@broward.edu or visit giving.broward.edu/reginas-farm-sponsor for sponsorship levels.

ABOUT BROWARD COLLEGE:

Serving approximately 56,000 students annually, Broward College provides residents with certificate programs, two-year university-transfer degrees, two-year career degrees, and baccalaureate degrees in selected programs. The mission of the College is to provide high-quality educational programs and services that are affordable and accessible to a diverse community of learners. For more information, visit www.broward.edu.

ABOUT BROWARD COLLEGE FOUNDATION:

Established in 1971, the Broward College Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the officially designated means of making private, charitable contributions to Broward College. Our purpose is to change lives through education by providing community awareness, advocacy and funding to the college. For more information, visit www.browardcollegefoundation.org.