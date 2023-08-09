Hotel Worker Leads Detectives to Uncover Commercial Sex Trafficking

stop trafficking illustration with people

Thanks to a Local Hotel Worker Two Minor Females Have Been Freed from Commercial Sex Trafficking

Boca Raton, FL – On August 6, 2023, at 8:00 am, detectives from the Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit responded to 700 block of South Dixie Highway, Lake Worth Beach, Florida (Lago Motor Inn).

Initial fact-finding by detectives on scene confirmed the commercial sex trafficking of two minor victims. The two minor victims along with the two suspects were transported to a local substation for interviews. The investigation revealed Maria Barrios Calero, DOBS: 2/11/1979, coordinated a “date” between an adult male and the two minor victims. The two minor victims were transported to the listed hotel where Ricardo Flores, DOB: 7/02/1979, paid both minor victims to have sexual intercourse.

The hotel clerk who advised when he walked into room and observed both minor victims sitting on the bed with Flores. A condom was observed next to Flores. The witness stated he called police after observing how young the two females appeared to be and their demeanor. Consent to search the room was provided by the hotel clerk which resulted in locating the condom on top of the bed.

Probable cause was developed leading to the arrest of both subjects. Calero was charged with three counts of Human Trafficking (Minor) while Flores was charged with two counts of Human Trafficking (Minor). Both subjects were transported to jail without incident.

Both probable cause affidavits can be found at the PBC Clerks Office.