Hanley Foundation’s 2nd Annual Boca Celebrity Cookoff Was a Delicious Success

Amy Gottlieb, Rachel Docekal, Jan Savarick, Marty Haberer, Tina Polsky, Brian White

Boca Raton, FL – More than 200 guests attended Hanley Foundation’s 2nd Annual Boca Celebrity Cookoff, recently held at the Waterstone Resort and Marina in Boca Raton. The event included a gourmet happy hour with appetizers, a signature mocktail, raffles and entertainment and was a Boca Chamber Festival Days event. The Cookoff served as the kickoff for the 3rd annual Brice Makris Brunch and raised significant funds towards the Brice Makris Endowment fund. This fund supports the Foundation’s prevention education programming in 32 Florida counties and its treatment programs, which help individuals who cannot afford the financial burden of recovery to gain access to quality treatment.

“Hanley Foundation does truly lifesaving work. Our Lifesaver Scholarship Program restores hope for people with addiction by providing treatment scholarships,” said Amy Gottlieb, Director of Development. We also work with leaders across the state to lend our prevention, education and advocacy expertise to the battle against substance addiction.”

At the event, April Lewis, a friend of the Hanley Foundation who lost her brother, Danny, to suicide in 1982, presented a very generous donation in memory of Danny, followed by a moving speech. April thanked the Hanley Foundation for their impactful work and helping individuals and families who are looking for mental health and substance use disorder resources.

Troy McLellan, President and CEO of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce served as the judge of the cookoff, and popular local celebrity auctioneer Neil Saffer, served as the emcee.

Cookoff competitors included State Senator Tina Polsky (who was the 2022 Boca Celebrity Cookoff Champion), Marty Haberer, President & CEO of the Adolph & Rose Levis JCC, Brian White, Vice President & Director of Athletics, Florida Atlantic University and Jan Savarick, CEO, Savarick Consulting Group.

The 2023 winner of the People’s Choice Award was Jan Savarick, and the winner of the Blind Tasting was Sen. Tina Polsky.

Celebrity Cookoff sponsors included Waterstone Resort & Marina, Allegiance Home Health, Sipe Spine & Sport, The Nathanson Mortgage Team, and Andee Media.

About Hanley Foundation

Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs. For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355. Follow on Instagram and Facebook @HanleyFoundation and on Twitter and LinkedIn @HanleyFNDN.