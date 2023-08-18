Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards (GLCS) Announces Appointment of New Sea Turtle Rehabilitation (STR) Senior Professional Staff

Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards Team – John Holloway – Andrea Atkins – Gabriella Castillo – Dr Shelby Loos – Kara Portocarrero

New Hires Pave Way for GLCS Application for Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation

Commission (FWC) Permit and Return of Sea Turtles to Gumbo Limbo Nature Center

Boca Raton, FL – The Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards (GLCS), a nonprofit conservation organization that promotes coastal conservation, supports and funds the activities of sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, research and release activities (STR) at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton, is pleased to announce the hiring of several senior professional staff members. The team, which was compiled following a lengthy recruitment process, will oversee the nonprofit’s operation, management of its sea turtle rehabilitation (STR) program, and wildlife conservation activities. The team, which reports to John Holloway, President and CEO of GLCS, now includes:

Dr. Shelby Loos, Veterinarian and Wildlife Conservation Director (and administrative lead)

Dr. Shelby Loos, DVM, is Wildlife Conservation Director with responsibility for all aspects of the Sea Turtle Program, including rehabilitation operations, external partnerships, clinical research, and administration. She will also lead all wildlife conservation efforts for GLCS, which now includes manatees and cetaceans. Dr. Loos is a graduate of the University of Florida with a certificate in aquatic animal medicine. She has over 12 years of marine animal rescue experience with her veterinary background being with the care of marine animal species including sea turtles, cetaceans, manatees, and pinnipeds, with a particular interest in manatee, sea turtle, and cetacean rehabilitation. Dr. Loos officially started with the GLCS in June 2023 and since then has spent time supporting Loggerhead Marinelife Center and assisting coastal rescue efforts here in South Florida. As a coastal steward, Dr. Loos is excited that the team can bring a holistic approach to conservation by providing assistance not only to sea turtles but to all marine species.

Kelly McCorry, Conservation Program Manager

Kelly McCorry is the Conservation Program Manager of Outreach with responsibility for conservation programming, education, and outreach. She will also oversee the STR program’s educational tours, interns and volunteers. McCorry has over 10 years of animal care experience, and a conservation background with a variety of marine species including manatees, sea turtles, sharks, and sea lions. Prior to joining the GLCS, she served as Senior Zoologist at Palm Beach Zoo. McCorry has a bachelor’s degree in marine science from Coastal Carolina University. She started with the organization in April 2023 and has been focused on maintaining rehab standards while planning for future conservation programming with the organization.

Kara Portocarrero, Rescue and Rehabilitation Coordinator

Kara Portocarrero is the Rescue and Rehabilitation Coordinator with responsibility for animal husbandry and coordination of all aspects of rehabilitation and rescue needs. Portocarrero has over 11 years of experience both in the rehab and animal care/conservation field, including critical care of manatees and sea turtles as well as the care and conservation for a wide variety of terrestrial animals. Prior to joining Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards in August 2023, Portocarrero was the supervisor of primates at the Palm Beach Zoo. She graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and concentration in zoology. Her passion and knowledge in animal care and rehabilitation will continue to move the Coastal Stewards’ mission forward in the conservation of coastal and marine ecosystems.

Professional Staff

Dr. Loos, McCorry and Portocarrero join Pam Mulcahy, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Business Affairs; Sanders Lewallen, Chief Development Officer and Director of Development; Andrea Atkins, Director of Membership & Outreach; Jean DeLuca, Director of Retail; Gabriella Castillo, Outreach Coordinator and Social Media; Maureen Rogers, Outreach Specialist; and numerous Retail Ambassadors.

With the new team in place, GLCS submitted its application for a Marine Turtle Permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) this week. Following the FWC’s review process, the permit will allow GLCS to house non-releasable sea turtles on-site. As additional staff is hired and repairs are finished to the treatment area, an amendment to the permit to perform rehabilitation will be submitted, which will allow GLCS to resume its STR program and continue its mission to educate, inform, and inspire the public on sea turtle biology, habitat, and conservation needs. While waiting for the Marine Turtle Permit, GLCS has both supported Loggerhead Marinelife Center and partnered with FWC and local marine mammal stranding organizations to help serve the needs of animals along the coast.

“We’re thrilled that these exceptional professionals will be leading the sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, research, and release activities at GLCS and are making the return of our sea turtles their personal and professional priority,” said Holloway. “The team consists of thought leaders, accomplished professionals, and experienced collaborators, who will confidently lead our future coastal conservation efforts. We also look forward to FWC’s review of our permit application and working together with the organization in the future. Our mission at GLCS continues to be to educate and inspire people to support stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems. We know how much our sea turtles mean to this community and look forward to welcoming them back as soon as we can.”

“I’m looking forward to leading the Wildlife Conservation and Sea Turtle Rehabilitation program at Gumbo Limbo, which is well-known and respected worldwide for inspiring people to support stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems,” added Dr. Loos. “We are creating a strong partnership with FWC, which will allow us to focus on our core mission to educate the public on coastal stewardship and continue the research, rescue, rehabilitation, and release of these endangered species of sea turtles.”

Robyn Morigerato, a longtime Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards Board Member and sea turtle rehab volunteer, added: “With the new team of accomplished professionals that we have recruited to lead our future sea turtle conservation efforts, and John Holloway as President and CEO, who is responsible for implementing the decisions of the Board and day-to-day management, I am confident GLCS is in the strongest position it has ever been in to guide the future of coastal conservation and sea turtle rehabilitation and education at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center.”

On April 25, 2023, the GLCS and the City of Boca Raton signed an agreement that delineates the responsibilities of the GLCS, giving the non-profit management and operational responsibility of the STR program and related activities. The GLCS is now responsible for all expenses and regulatory authority related to the STR program; all costs and expenses related to the operation and management of the sea turtle rehabilitation area and gift store; maintaining all regulatory permits required for the operation of sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, research, and release; and annually pays a portion of the sea water pump maintenance. The GLCS solicits donations in the gift store area, rehabilitation area, and during fundraising events. The City of Boca Raton is responsible for maintenance of the Nature Center and the sea water pumps and will collect all donations at the door to use for capital and maintenance projects at the Nature Center. For more information, please visit www.gumbolimbo.org.

About Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards

Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards, established in 2012 (as Friends of Gumbo Limbo) is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes sea turtle and coastal conservation and advocates for the enhancement of the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, located at 1801 North Ocean Boulevard in Boca Raton, Florida. The mission of Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems and focuses on the research, rescue, rehabilitation, and release of the endangered species of sea turtles. Learn more at www.gumbolimbo.org.