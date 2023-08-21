Goodyear Blimp to Fly Over West Palm Beach To Celebrate Company’s 125th Anniversary

Boca Raton, FL – On Aug. 29, Goodyear will celebrate its 125th anniversary and longstanding presence in communities around the world. To celebrate this monumental anniversary, the Goodyear Blimp based in Florida will be flying overhead West Palm Beach on Aug. 29th to celebrate the blimp’s long tenure in Florida, marking 44 years the Goodyear Blimp has been stationed in Pompano Beach.

Local residents can catch a glimpse of the Goodyear Blimp in West Palm Beach around 3 p.m. on Aug. 29th as the blimp travels across the east coast of the state. Weather depending, the airship will depart from Lake City on Tuesday morning and travel down the state for the approximately six-hour flight back to its home base in Pompano. This flight is a part of the blimp’s return from providing aerial coverage over the weekend for the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta.