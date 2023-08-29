FAU Rises in ‘Washington Monthly’s’ Rankings

Florida Atlantic University is now among Washington Monthly’s top 50 universities in its annual College Guide. FAU was ranked No. 46 overall among the nation’s best public and private universities for 2023, jumping from last year’s ranking of No. 72, and No. 13 out of 288 schools in the magazine’s “Best Bang for the Buck Rankings: Southeast,” rising from No. 16 last year.

The rankings were based on social mobility, research, as well as community and national service.

“Florida Atlantic is committed to providing transformational educational experiences and we are proud to see the outstanding work of our faculty, staff and students reflected in this year’s rankings,” said FAU President Stacy Volnick. “It’s an honor to be recognized among the nation’s top universities for excellence and affordability.”

The magazine’s “Best Bang for the Buck” rankings are exclusive listings highlighting how well universities help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.

As the most diverse public university in Florida, FAU has made great strides to ensure that higher education is accessible for everyone. Students from historically marginalized populations and those who are Pell-eligible, outpace the overall student graduation rates at the university.

“When we launched the Washington Monthly rankings in 2005, we were a lonely voice calling for a higher education system that champions the majority of students, not the privileged minority,” says the Monthly’s editor-in-chief, Paul Glastris. “I’m glad to see the world slowly moving in that direction.”

FAU also ranked No. 41 in the U.S. News & World Report “Social Mobility” ranking, which is computed using graduation rates of students receiving Pell grants and includes public and private national universities. The United States Department of Education designates the university as a Hispanic-Serving Institution.