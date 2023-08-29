Dyer Subaru Provides Supplies for Rosewood Magnet School

Boca Raton, FL – Many families struggle mightily to cover the cost of much-needed school supplies as students

head back to the classroom to learn and grow each year. Dyer Subaru believes that all students deserve a

fair and equal opportunity at education. To help make that possible for all students, Dyer Subaru in Vero

Beach has chosen to participate in Subaru’s Adopt-A-Classroom program, selecting Rosewood Magnet

School as the recipient of $3,000 in funding to help ensure that any other supplies can be easily

purchased.

Inside the bright purple box presented at the end of August, Rosewood Magnet Principal Adam

Faust found a check for $3,000 to help buy supplies for six classrooms and a special bonus surprise –

bouncy bands and desk pets for each student. Bouncy bands are an exercise tools students can add to the

front legs of their desk chairs to provide a place for bouncy little legs to rest and help offer a better

atmosphere to focus on classroom learning.

And desk pets are simply fun erasers to help make learning fun and to give teachers one more

small incentive for their creative learning toolboxes. Children love pets and small surprises, and every

teacher knows that when learning is based in fun, students are more engaged and learn better. Dyer

Subaru’s staff knows that teaching is one of the hardest professions in the world, and they are honored to

have an opportunity to help ensure that teachers feel appreciated and have all the tools they need to do a great job without having to resort to purchasing much-needed supplies themselves.

Dyer Subaru believes strongly in building a better community and celebrating beauty and

kindness in our midst. In addition to Adopting a Classroom, each month, Dyer dealerships make a

difference in the community by celebrating nonprofit organizations with recognition and funding through

the Dyer Difference Award. The monthly award and $3,000 donations in both Indian River and St. Lucie

Counties help make a positive difference in the community. For the recipients, it’s an acknowledgement

of their tireless efforts to do the same and a much-needed financial boost to help further their missions. If

you’d like to nominate a non-profit organization for the Dyer Difference Award, please visit

www.dyerdifference.org or find Dyer Difference on Facebook.