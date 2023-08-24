Bravo TV’s Craig Conover Named Celebrity Chair of Annual Clinics Can Help Cribs for Kids Luncheon

Craig Conover

Palm Beach, FL – The 2nd Annual Clinics Can Help Cribs for Kids Luncheon will take place on November 10, 2023, at The Sailfish Club in Palm Beach. The fashion-themed event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will feature shopping experiences from five exclusive vendors, a fashion presentation from Zimmermann, a fabulous live and silent auction and so much more.

Clinics Can Help is thrilled to announce that Craig Conover, star of Bravo TV’s Southern Charm, will serve as Celebrity Chair. In addition to his role(s) on Bravo, Conover owns the lifestyle brand Sewing Down South, is the author of “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing?” and cohosts the “Pillows and Beer” podcast with Southern Charm alum Austen Kroll. During the event, each guest will be treated to one of Conover’s classic signature pillows as an expression of gratitude for supporting the luncheon.

Conover and his team will work to raise much-needed funding to support the purchase of new Pack ’n Play cribs to protect the lives of newborn and infants. Event Chair Emily Pantelides, Honorary Chair Kathy Theofilos, and International Chair Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger invite sponsors to explore many opportunities to support the cause. Tickets are $250 per person, and tables are $3,000 and include a meet and greet with Conover.

“There are an average of 2,300 deaths a year from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) due to unsafe sleeping environments,” says Clinics Can Help CEO, Owen O’Neill. “We’ve made it our mission to provide a safe place to sleep for every infant and newborn in our community!”

Since its inception, CCH has aided more than 18,000 children and adults with an astonishing $12,000,000 worth of medical equipment and life-saving supplies. The organization works to increase access to health equity leading to bright futures.

To learn more about this event, call 561.640.2995, ext. 110, or email Jay@ClinicsCanHelp.org.

About Clinics Can Help

A vital resource in Palm Beach County and throughout Southeast Florida for families in search of medical equipment such as hospital beds, wheelchairs, nebulizers, and more, CCH provides access to critical equipment for thousands of children and adults who cannot afford it. The only organization of its kind in Florida and one of only four in the U.S. that provides a vast and diverse array of equipment, CCH makes a difference through a simple process of organized recycling. Please visit www.clinicscanhelp.org or call 561.640.2995.