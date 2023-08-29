Boca West Country Club Continues its History of Giving Back to the Community Through “Boca West Cares”

Beach clean up

Associates Participate in Beach Clean Up in Keeping With Club’s Culture

Boca Raton, FL – In keeping with Boca West Country Club’s history of giving back to the community, it has launched Boca West Cares, a coordinated initiative in which members volunteer in the community throughout the year.

Club associates are also deeply involved with Boca West’s culture of stewardship through “We Care,” an initiative in which employees form teams to volunteer their time to make a difference in the community. Recently, 40 associates worked together to help clean the Boca Raton beaches. The associates covered 1.18 miles of beach, collecting 21 pounds of trash and 424 items. This year marked the second beach cleanup.

“Giving back to the community is ingrained in our culture and reflected in the volunteer work of Club members and associates alike,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club. “All of us here are part of the Boca West family and ‘We Care’ deeply about the community in which we live and work.”

Boca West’s history in giving back to the community also includes Boca West Children’s Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $18 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities.

