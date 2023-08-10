Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer Joins a Festive Crowd of 50 for the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of the Boca Raton Achievement Center (BRAC)

L-R: Pat O’Meara; Patrice Huber, BRAC Board of Directors; Lisa Elkin; Jane Kaufman, BRAC Board of Directors; Evelyn Falconer, BRAC Executive Director; Lori Lesser, BRAC Board of Directors; Scott Singer, Mayor Boca Raton; Lori Cabrera, BRAC Board of Directors; Gabby Weinstein; Roger McCartney; Laureen Pannullo, Boca Chamber; Dana Csutoros

Boca Raton, FL – Nearly 50 people, including several local leaders, attended the recent Ribbon-Cutting and Summer’s Cool Happy Hour at the Boca Raton Achievement Center (BRAC) in conjunction with the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce recently.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer did the honors alongside BRAC Founder and Executive Director Evelyn Falconer, Center board members and Chamber staff at a spirited dedication ceremony for the first-year nonprofit, special education school that specializes in students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and related disabilities, ages 11 to 22.

On hand from the BRAC board were Michael Bazinet, Lori Cabrera, Suzanne Ferguson, Patrice Huber, Jane Kaufman and Lori Lesser. Attendees were treated to a video from BRAC’s recent award ceremony, tours of the school, wine and refreshments.

“We were thrilled that the Mayor along with many leaders from the community and BRAC came together to celebrate the first year of our fully expanded center in east Boca,” said Falconer. “In addition to the ceremony, we were able to share our commitment to empowering students with learning disabilities through quality education and training.”

Boca Raton Achievement Center is located at500 NE Spanish River Blvd, #30, in Boca Raton. For more information, call (561) 559-9768.