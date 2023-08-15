Boca Helping Hands and Florida Atlantic University to Host a Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive During Hunger Action Month

Tackle Hunger 2022 Jett and Luke at FAU Stadium

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University Athletics and Cereal4All, for the third year in a row, will commemorate September’s Hunger Action Month by hosting a Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during the Florida Atlantic University vs. Ohio football game. The game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6:00 pm at the Florida Atlantic University Stadium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Those who donate one or more cereal boxes will get a free ticket to the game. Unopened cereal boxes can be dropped at the stadium (Gate 1) on game day.

“This is a great way to see your favorite football team play while helping to fight hunger in our community,” said Greg Hazle, Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands. “Cereal is one of the least donated items to food banks across the country, which means underserved kids and families do not always get to start their day with a nutritious breakfast.”

Nonprofit Cereal4All was started by twin brothers Jett and Luke Justin of Boca Raton, now 15 years old. After volunteering at Boca Helping Hands with their parents, Jett and Luke organized their first cereal drive for BHH at their school in 2016 when they were just eight years old. The boys have since expanded the program to 15 schools in Palm Beach County as well as schools in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Nevada, New York, and Washington to benefit their own local food banks.

“The box of cereal you donate will fill somebody’s empty bowl,” Luke Justin said. “Their day will get off to a better start because of you.”

To learn more, visit BocaHelpingHands.org/TackleHunger.

About Boca Helping Hands

Now in its 25th year of operation, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists nearly 35,000 people annually.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Boca Helping Hands holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, has a 2022 Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and was named a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for the 16th consecutive year in 2022. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.