B’nai Torah Congregation Presents a Free “Spiritual Symphony” at SELICHOT Service

On Saturday, September 9 at 8:15 Pm

Musical Ensemble of Cantors Magda Fishman and Dov Keren and Musical Director

Tomer Adaddi Invite Entire Community to Mark Approach of High Holy Days

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton today announced it is hosting a special Selichot Service or “Spiritual Symphony” and is inviting the entire community to attend. The free concert-style service will take place on Saturday, September 9th at 8:15 pm at the synagogue (6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33433). Doors open at 8:15 p.m. and the service will begin at 9:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is recommended at www.btcboca.org/selichot.

The deeply meaningful experience of Selichot, which focuses on the ancient prayers of forgiveness, will feature Rabbis David Steinhardt, Hector Epelbaum and Evan Susman, and be headlined by a magnificent musical ensemble including Cantors Magda Fishman and Dov Keren. Musical Director Tomer Adaddi will lead the talented orchestra and be accompanied by the B’nai Torah Choir, made up of community members.



“The High Holy Days are quickly approaching, bringing moments of reflection, connection, and community, and this magnificent ‘spiritual symphony’ performed by acclaimed musicians, including Cantors Fishman and Keren and Musical Director Adaddi, will be an incredible spiritual experience,” said B’nai Torah Congregation’s Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt. “As we anticipate this rich religious period, we are opening our synagogue to the community to showcase Selichot’s beautiful prayers and present its themes and melodies.”

For more information about the Selichot Service, please call the synagogue at 561-392-8566 or visit www.btcboca.org/selichot.

About B’nai Torah Congregation

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.