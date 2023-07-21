The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces Four Fascinating and Fun Events in September

Four Fascinating and Fun Events in September

(Boca Raton, FL – July 19, 2023) Today, the Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) announced four fascinating and fun events in September. For more information, please visit BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

Saturday, September 2, 10 am to 4 pm

FREE Fun Saturday

On the first Saturday of the month, The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum offers FREE Fun Saturday, waiving the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 am to 4 pm.

Thursday, September 7, 6 pm to 8 pm

Summer Sips & Sounds

Music of the 1980s

A Thursday evening concert featuring ‘The Music of the 1980s’ will kick-off with a cocktail reception at 6 pm followed by the performance starting at 6:45 pm. The disco ‘80s was amplified flash, celebrating both big shoulders and big hair. It was the decade that IBM produced the ancestor of all PC computers and boomtown Boca was hailed as Silicon Beach. Tickets are $40 for BRHS members, $45 for nonmembers.

Wednesday, September 13, at 6 pm

Town Hall Talk

Black Pearls

In conjunction with the museum’s current exhibition will be this special presentation by Dr. Candace Cunningham, Assistant Professor of History at Florida Atlantic University, specializing in African American history, Women and Gender studies, and Public History. Her research is on the 20th-century African American experience with a particular emphasis on civil rights, education, gender, and the South, and she conducted oral histories and wrote an essay to accompany the photography exhibit. Town Hall Talk starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

Friday, September 22, at 6 pm

Toasts, Tastes & Trolleys

Back for the first time since 2019, participants in this delightful fundraiser will meet at the Waterstone Resort & Marina,999 E. Camino Real in Boca Raton (33432) for a champagne reception before riding colorful trolleys to five different restaurants for a bite and a signature drink, ending back at the Waterstone for dessert. The historically informative and laugh-filled trolley rides are a real hoot. Tickets are $150 per person and will be available soon at BocaBacchanal.com.

Currently on Exhibition

BLACK PEARLS: The Story of Pearl City

Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community

Assembled by Boca Raton Historical Society Curator Sue Gillis, this exhibit showcases Pearl City, Boca Raton’s oldest neighborhood and its only historically black community. It features Black Pearls, portraits of Pearl City residents by artist Reginal Cunningham on loan from the Boca Raton Museum of Art. These portraits are supplemented by more photographs and memorabilia of Pearl City from the Boca Raton Historical Society collections, plus a portable display kiosk.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

