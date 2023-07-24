The Print Hero Sweeps Into Action With a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

Please join us in celebrating the ribbon cutting ceremony of The Print Hero this Friday, July 28th, at 11 am!

In 2017, a passionate entrepreneur named Jeff dreamed of creating a unique screen printing company that would bring joy to businesses nationwide. He also deeply loved superheroes and knew he wanted his company to be different from the rest.

Jeff wanted to incorporate the essence of superheroes into every aspect of his business. And not just the branding; he wanted to offer speed, charisma, and reliability.

In 2022, Jeff formed a league of passionate printing professionals with a mission to create a company that would bring a superhero’s level of dedication, skill, and creativity to every project. Together they launched Print Hero, a company that would go above and beyond to deliver top-quality products and services to their clients.

The Print Hero team comprises expert designers and printers, each with their unique superpower. Some are skilled in creating intricate designs, while others are experts at color matching or specialty inks. Our team of heroes works tirelessly to ensure that every client is satisfied with their final product, no matter how complex or challenging the project is. Together, they are a force to be reckoned with, capable of producing stunning, detailed prints that leave clients in awe.

And though they may not wear capes or masks, The Print Hero team strives to use their skills and talents to make a difference in the world of screen printing and the lives of others.

In addition to their technical expertise, the Print Hero team is passionate about giving back to true heroes, our U.S. veterans. Print Hero regularly donates a portion of its profits to the Wounded Warrior Project, using their superpowers to make a difference in the world.

Located at 2103 Corporate Drive, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, The Print Hero will host its grand opening on Friday, July 28th at 11 am.

To learn more about The Print Hero and its services, please visit their website at www.theprinthero.com or contact them at tel: (954) 708-2875

All community members are invited to attend this exciting ribbon cutting celebration.