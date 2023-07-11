Sushi by Boū Opens in Boca Raton July 27

Sushi by Boū, THE Modern Omakase Concept from New York, To Open in Boca Raton in July on the Heels of the West Palm Beach Debut in May

Boca Raton, FL – Modern speakeasy-inspired omakase concept Sushi by Boū– known for reimagining the omakase experience- announces its expansion to Boca Raton in July, coming on the heels of its West Palm Beach opening in May. The Boca Raton location will open to the public on Thursday, July 27.

The Boca Raton location, at 409 SE Mizner Boulevard in Royal Palm Place, features its classic omakase experience, as well as additional outdoor seating. As part of the bespoke speakeasy dining experience with Sushi by Boū, each location has its own aesthetic and vibe offering a unique and memorable guest experience at each location. The Boca Raton location is designed with the luxury and glam inspired by the 1920s art deco era. The intimate atmosphere will boast a bold variety of textures, dramatic architectural features, and adventurous ornamentation. The luxurious ambiance will pay homage to Addison Mizner, featuring geometric tiles throughout the space and a playful nod to his known love for monkeys in the bold and daring bathroom design.

Sushi by Bou partners Erika London and Chef David Bouhadana are both Boca Raton residents, with Ms. London relocating to Boca with her family last year.

“I’m so excited to bring our passion for sushi to my new hometown and look forward to showcasing our unique omakase experience to Boca Raton diners,” said Ms. London. “The Boca market is booming with a sophisticated dining audience, making the city a natural addition to our national expansion.”

The newest openings in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach will bring the total count for Sushi by Boū to 14 locations nationally and 18 in the SimpleVenue portfolio including sister brands Sushi Suite, Omakaseed, Fins and Scales, and Trust Bae across New York, New Jersey, Chicago, and South Florida since its initial launch in 2017.

Its hospitality group, simplevenue and Founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London alongside newly appointed Partner and Chief Hospitality Officer renowned hospitality and nightlife expert Richie Romero, plan to add at least another dozen locations in 2023, including the Palm Beach County locations.

Simplevenue brings incredible micro-restaurant concepts to underutilized spaces located within existing venues. Its flagship brand Sushi by Boū changed the sushi counter experience in America by offering a modern take on the classic old-school Sushi Counter, providing a glimpse at the hustle and bustle of Japan’s food culture, combined with a truly unique, personalized culinary experience.

Sushi by Boū’s seasoned sushi chefs will expertly guide guests through the timed Omakase experience. Guests may sit back and let the chef decide their menu and unique libations ($60 with a 12-course omakase) or ($125 with a 17-course omakase aka the Bou-gie upgrade featuring five additional seasonal courses) both for 60 minutes.

Delicacies featured include:

● ● Hamachi (yellowtail).

● ● Botan Ebi (spotted prawn).

● ● Ikura (salmon roe).

● ● Hotate (scallop).

● ● O-Toro (fatty tuna).

● ● Unagi (bbq eel).

● ● Their signature Wagyuni (‘surf and turf’).

Hand rolls and other sushi favorites utilizing the freshest highest-quality fish sourced locally and globally are available upon request, along with additional a la carte specialties and seasonal mochi ice cream for dessert. The menu is HERE. Images are HERE.

Sushi by Boū Boca Raton is located at 409 SE Mizner Boulevard. The hours of operation are Tuesday – Sunday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Reservations can be made at sushibybou.com or OpenTable.

ABOUT SIMPLEVENUE:

SimpleVenue is an NYC-based hospitality group led by restaurateurs and Founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London alongside newly appointed Partner and Chief Hospitality Officer Richie Romero, specializing in micro restaurants, and bringing incredible concepts to underutilized spaces. With over 15 years of experience, simplevenue brings an elegant and new-age touch to a classic take on the old-school Sushi Counter. Sushi by Boū and sister brand Sushi Suite currently have locations inside a number of hotels up and down the East Coast, including the Sanctuary Hotel (Times Square), Hotel 32|32 (NoMad), Bosqe (Chelsea), and Baraki (Bayside) in New York City; Hotel Lincoln, Claridge House and The Emily in Chicago; Salt7 (Fort Lauderdale), SLS Brickell (Miami) and West Palm Beach in South Florida; and W Hoboken and Ani Ramen in New Jersey. Also, under the SimpleVenue umbrella are Fins and Scales, which offers a timed Kosher omakase experience; Omakaseed, which offers a timed plant-based experience; and Trust Bae, which offers a Filipino-Japanese tasting menu by celebrity chef and Top Chef alum Frances Tariga. More venues nationwide are in the pipeline. SimpleVenue connects experiential food and beverage concepts with world-class venues to transform under-utilized real estate into revenue-generating spaces. For more information, email info@simplevenue.com.

