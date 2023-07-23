Sunscreen is a Great Start to Skin Protection. But Don’t Stop There

(StatePoint) The warm weather months serve as an important reminder that the choices you make can help you keep your skin healthy and reduce your risk of developing skin cancer. Experts say that your routine can and should go beyond simply wearing sunscreen.

“Taking care of your skin is absolutely essential no matter your age, skin color, or what time of year it is,” says New York City dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Nazarian. “Shielding your skin from damage from the sun and other sources of free radical production will not only help you look and feel your best in the years ahead, it will ultimately help prevent skin cancer.”

As you hit up the pool, the beach, the backyard and more this season, here are four skin protection tips to keep in mind:

Do the basics. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily. It’s one of the most basic steps you can take to protect your skin. Be diligent about application and reapply as needed throughout the day, following the directions of the product you’re using. Go above and beyond. UV rays from sun exposure are a major cause of skin cancer because they produce free radicals. The good news? You can neutralize their negative effects with a daily supplement that has antioxidant properties, such as Heliocare Daily Use Antioxidant Formula. Each dose of Heliocare — a dermatologist-recommended, natural daily supplement — has 240mg of Fernblock PLE technology, an exclusive extract with antioxidant properties from the Polypodium Leucotomos plant. Studies have shown that Polypodium Leucotomos helps to counteract free radicals and decrease their damaging effects.

“Taking a supplement such as Heliocare is a great idea, because unlike sunscreen, it doesn’t wash away,” says Dr. Nazarian. “Incorporating it into your morning routine along with your SPF can help you start the day with peace of mind.”

Reduce exposure. You can greatly reduce your sun exposure by choosing to be in the shade while you’re outdoors, and by wearing a hat and protective clothing. These days, there are special UPF fabrics to consider that offer UV protection. Simply wearing long, loose-fitting clothing that covers yours arms and legs can also make a big difference in keeping you cool and protected. Don’t wait. Finally, don’t wait for a special occasion such as a beach or pool day to take precautions. Exposure to the sun and other damaging elements happens all the time, even when you’re indoors. So be sure to protect your skin from the inside out every day, this season, and beyond.

As you enjoy a season of sun, take care of your long-term health and wellness. Adopt a skin protection regimen and be sure to keep it up all year long.