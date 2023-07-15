Rolling Out its Annual Celebratory Royal Blue Carpet… Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Presents Eighth Black-tie Boca Raton Mayors Ball

From left: Mayors Ball Chairs; Jon & Bonnie Kaye, Honorary Chairs; Jessie & Alex Price

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Boca Raton Airport Authority, Faulk Center, Marta Batmasian, Boca Raton Regional Hospital to be Honored; Event Proceeds to Fund Health and Wellness Needs of Boca Raton Nonprofits

Boca Raton, FL – In its grand tradition, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR) will present its eighth Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball on Saturday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. Each year the black-tie gala draws generations of Boca Raton’s Who’s Who dignitaries, business and community leaders to a lavish and celebrated evening that pays homage to the City’s historic iconic milestones and honors all those, past and present, who have helped make Boca Raton the best place to live, work, learn, visit, heal and raise a family. Event proceeds fund the Club’s “Service Above Self” grant program that supports the health and wellness needs of Boca Raton nonprofits.

Attendees will once again dance the night away to the Steve Chase Band, honor George Long Award recipients, and raise funds through a high-energy live auction and an extensive silent auction. In special tribute to Boca’s pioneering agricultural heritage of the Yamato Colony, a decadent epicurean farm-to-table menu has been planned by the creative culinary collaboration of Boca West Country Club Executive Chef Paul Griffin and Michelin Star Chef Fabio Trabocchi, whose Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants group will be debuting Fiolina Pasta House Boca Raton this fall.

Spotlight on “Boca’s Best”

Centerstage will be the RCDBR’s annual spotlight on exemplary Boca Raton stakeholders and their achievements and contributions, as the Club recognizes their exceptional generosity of time, treasure and talent, and valued community efforts that elevate the City’s positioning and uplift its community-at-large. The 2023 Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton’s George Long Awards, named for the City’s first mayor, will be presented to:

Boca Raton Airport Authority (business category)

(business category) The Faulk Center for Counseling (nonprofit category)

(nonprofit category) Marta Batmasian (individual category)

In addition to the George Long Awards, the Club’s Dr. Ira Gelb Health & Wellness Visionary Award will be presented to Boca Raton Regional Hospital/Baptist Health South.

All “In It” to Support Health and Wellness Needs of Boca’s Nonprofits

Since the inaugural event in 2015, Mayors Ball proceeds have fulfilled more than $495,000 in health and wellness grant requests for dozens of Boca’s nonprofits. Distributed each year through a formal RCDBR “Service Above Self” grant application process, last year’s 2022 Mayors Ball proceeds fulfilled grant requests submitted by 24+ area nonprofits, as well as a percentage was donated to Rotary International’s fund for polio eradication.

“Everyone involved in and attending previous Mayors Balls should feel immensely proud of both our City and the contributions they make by support this gala event each year,” said 2023 Mayors Ball Co-Chair Jon A. Kaye “While we have been fortunate to generous proceeds to address many needs thus far, new challenges continue arise. Thus, with much excitement, we look forward to another sold-out event, and expect the dance floor to be filled and lots of smiles throughout the ballroom as together we celebrate all that is Boca!”

The 2023 Mayors Ball co-chairs are Bonnie S. Kaye and Jon A. Kaye, RCDBR charter member and past president 2015-2016, and honorary co-chairs are Jessie and Alex Price, who accepted the 2021 George Long Award on behalf Office Depot. The host committee includes current President and 2017 Mayors Ball Co-chair Kim Champion; President-Elect Bruce Spizler; Immediate Past President Jeff Weber; Past Presidents Alan Kaye (2012-2014) and Dr. Allen Konis (2019-2020); past Mayors Ball Co-chairs Ingrid Fulmer, Arlene Herson, Dyana Kenney, Constance Scott and Jonathan Whitney; Ann Brown; Stuart Fife; Shaheer Hosh; Doug Mithun; Marcia Mithun; Linda Petrakis; Michael Pierce; Ron Rubin; Howard Tai; Robin Trompeter; Feri Turker; Turi Turker; Gloria Wank and Marilyn Wilson. The annual event is produced by Kaye Communications PR & Marketing.

To date, 2023 sponsors include: The Wechsler Foundation, James H. & Marta T. Batmasian Family Foundation, E.M. Lynn Foundation, ADT, The Boca Raton, The Rudman Law Group, CP Group, YMCA SPBC, Boca Raton Regional Hospital/Baptist South, The Geo Group, Konis Family Dental, Sklar Furnishings, Premier Estate Properties, Viner Family Foundation, Transworld Business Advisors, Transworld Commercial, Wells Fargo Advisors, The Addison, Cristino Fine Jewelry, Kaye Communications PR & Marketing, Grigsby Design, Scott Grody Travel, Mithun Family Foundation, The Siegal Law Group and exclusive magazine sponsor: Boca Raton Magazine.

Founded in July 2012, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self.” The award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit’s purpose is to make a difference in the community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust. The RCDBR is one of 46,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.4 million Rotarians around the globe. The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton meets weekly at the Embassy Suites in Boca Raton on Fridays at noon. For information on “health and wellness” fundraising initiatives and membership in the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, visit: www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org.

Mayors Ball tickets at $450 per person will go on sale Friday, September 1 at www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org. For sponsorship and underwriting opportunities and premier table reservation, visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org or contact Jon Kaye at 561-392-5166, ext.2; jkaye@kcompr.com or email mayorsball@rotarydowntownbocaraton.org.

2023 Boca Raton Mayors Ball Committee Michelin Star Chef Fabio Trabocchi of Fiolina Pasta House, Boca West Country Club Executive Chef Paul Griffin

Photo: Gina Fontana