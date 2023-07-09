Passport to Latin America: A Celebration of Latin Culture by the Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative – HEI Florida

Boca Raton, FL – The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative (HEI) Florida is proud to present “Passport to Latin America,” an exciting evening of music, food, and fun, showcasing the vibrant cultures of Latin America. As part of the Boca Raton Chamber’s Boca Festival Days, this event promises to be an immersive experience that takes attendees on a journey through the diverse communities of Latin America.

Join HEI Florida on Friday, August 18, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) for an unforgettable celebration of Latin American culture. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in food samples from Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Venezuela, experiencing the unique flavors and culinary traditions of these rich cultures.

The event will also feature captivating rhythms, cultural presentations, and vibrant displays of typical costumes and traditions, providing a truly immersive experience for all attendees. Step into a world of Latin music, dance, and art, as the multicultural community comes together to share, celebrate, and have fun.

Tickets for “Passport to Latin America” are available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/HEIpassport23. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore Latin American culture right in the heart of Boca Raton.

