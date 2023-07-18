Results in Three Arrests and Numerous Citations

Boca Raton, FL – On July 13, 2023, PBSO received information that numerous street car clubs will be meeting within Palm Beach County. Many of these clubs are known for intersection takeovers and warehouse racing.

PBSO teamed up with West Palm Beach Police to conduct Operation Hot Wheels. Using investigative leads, together we were able to track and locate car clubs engaging in criminal activity.

Car clubs attempted to take over the following locations:

· Plaza Take Over at Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail

· Intersection Take Over at Community Boulevard and Military Trail

· Intersection Take Over at Silver Beach Road and US1

· Road Block on I95 at 45th Street

Results of Operation Hot Wheels are as follows:

Total Traffic Stops – 50

Citations – 46

Criminal Citations – 6

Racing Citations – 2

Spectator Citations – 17

Cars towed – 4

FIR’s – 4

Arrests:

23-089440 – Racing on Highway

23-089432 – Racing on Highway/Criminal Mischief over $1000.00

23-089430 – Fleeing to Elude / Resist Without Violence