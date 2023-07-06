New School Year Means Openings for Early Childhood Education, Fuller Academy, Afterschool & Summer Camp Programs at Fuller Center

Designed to enable all children the opportunity to experience superior, personalized education, Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on meeting the needs of local children and families, has space available in all programs as the Center prepares for the 2023-2024 school year. Programs include early education (childcare and preschool), Fuller Academy (private Choice K-3rd grade elementary), and Out-of-School-Time (afterschool, non-school days, and summer camp). Slots fill up fast!

“Children from all backgrounds and family incomes should be able to access top-notch education. Fuller Academy provides a private school education for an affordable tuition,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center. “Furthermore, our preschool, afterschool, and summer camp programs offer a nurturing, educational, and safe place for the children of working families to learn and grow.”

Early Education: Childcare and Preschool (ages 6 weeks through Pre-K)

Fuller Center’s early education program still has a few spots available on both the East and West campuses. As the most affordable accredited early education center in Boca Raton, it serves children from six weeks old through five years old. The Center is open from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday year-round, except for national holidays and the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are provided daily, and field trips for children four years and older are included in tuition, which is the most affordable in the area and certified for ELC and VPK. Parent direct pay is also available.

Coming Soon: an Intergenerational Program at The Volen Center on Palmetto Park Road, providing preschool early learning opportunities for children ages 3-5 years, and daily interaction with seniors shown to improve the wellbeing of old and young alike!

Fuller Academy: K-3rd Grade Elementary

Fuller Academy follows the Palm Beach County School District calendar, operating Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Early drop-off begins at 7:50 a.m. Afterschool programs are also available. Extended hours are available daily, including teacher work days, school breaks, and summer. This certified Choice elementary school is located at the Fuller Center West Campus at 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton, serves kindergarten through 3rd grade, and features a customized curriculum that follows B.E.S.T. (Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking) standards and practices. Breakfast, lunch, and snack are provided, and enrichment programs (like STEAM) and field trips are included. Step-Up Scholarships are available for those who qualify, and those ineligible will find Fuller Academy tuition remains one of the most affordable private schools in the region.

Out-of-School-Time Program: Afterschool, Non-School Days, and Summer Camp (K-5th Grade)

The Out-of-School-Time Program is enrolling students for afterschool, non-school days, and summer camp on both campuses, providing a safe and enriching environment for children while school is out. Afterschool is open Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Non-School Days begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. and include winter and spring breaks and select school days off. Summer Camp is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during summer vacation as calendared by the Palm Beach County School District. The Out-of-School-Time Program provides healthy meals and snacks and extracurricular activities like fishing, ballet, computers, music, and field trips, along with year-round academic support and mentoring. Afterschool bus transportation is available to the East Campus from JC Mitchell, Boca Elementary, and Addison Mizner and to the West Campus from Whispering Pines, Coral Sunset, Morikami, Sandpiper Shores, Sunrise Park, and Waters Edge (children attending Morikami must board the bus at Whispering Pines for transportation to West Campus).

Other Programs: Teen Leadership, Mentoring, and Workforce Initiative

The Teen Leadership program offers skills development and capacity-building opportunities for young adults of 16-22 years of age, to increase confidence and employment marketability. The Mentoring program offers caring adult members of our community the opportunity to form trusting bonds with local children to encourage self-esteem and positive behaviors – Fuller Center is always looking for caring individuals seeking to make a difference in the life of a child! The Workforce Initiative offers apprenticeship and on-the-job training opportunities to individuals pursuing careers in early childhood education.

For more information on all programs or to learn more, please contact Mio Vazquez at mvazquez@fullercenterfl.org or at (561)-482-3006, ext. 124.