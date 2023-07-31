Missing Boca Raton Resident, Bayla Swid, has social media accounts deleted

Bayla Swid, the Boca Raton resident, who reportedly has been missing since July 15, 2023, after she was last seen in Miami with an unidentified 44-year-old man using an alias Robert Davis who also goes by Bradley Davis, has reportedly deleted her Instagram page after the weekend when the news of her disappearance made waves.

On July 27, Bayla Swid’s family and friends took to social media to plead for help in locating the Florida native who has been missing since July 15. In an Instagram post, the family also revealed that the man had maxed out her credit cards, cleaned out her father’s joint bank account, and used her identity to open new cards that were also swiped over the limit.

However, on Monday the account was deleted.

“Robert has shut down Bayla’s Instagram account due to this investigation going viral,” said Swid’s sister on her Instagram earlier today.

The family has created a new account to help in any assistance possible.

The 22-year-old works as a bartender at Loch Bar in Boca Raton and has not shown up for work or her summer classes since July 15. The behavior was deemed suspicious as it was out of character for the missing woman to forsake her commitments.

According to the updated post by the family on Saturday, the police are no longer listing Swid as a missing person since contact has been made, but the family will continue to push forward adding that “the case has turned into a financial fraud investigation that has several years of evidence already documented from cities all over the country.”

One of Swid’s friends posted on her Instagram account that, “Although Boca PD/PBSO are no longer considering her missing, we (her friends and family) absolutely do. This is not like Bayla AT ALL and she would never just disappear. Robert ALLOWED Bayla to make contact via phone after feeling the pressure since this has blown up on social media. Just because she has made contact DOES NOT MEAN SHE IS SAFE!”