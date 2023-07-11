May Named iHeartMedia State College Coach of the Year

Another well-deserved accolade has been bestowed upon Florida Atlantic men’s basketball head coach Dusty May . On Thursday evening, May was named iHeartMedia State College Coach of the Year by the Orlando Sentinel. May outdistanced Florida State football coach Mike Norvell by 173 votes to earn the honors.

The May resume continues to add awards after the Owls’ head coach led Florida Atlantic to new heights in the 2022-23 season. The Owls advanced all the way to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament after having zero previous March Madness wins in program history. Florida Atlantic posted an incredible record of 35-4, which marked the most wins in NCAA Division I this season and are only three wins shy of the single-season Division I record.

The Owls became only the third No. 9 seed to make the Final Four in NCAA Tournament history. Additionally, Florida Atlantic was only the fifth team ever to reach the Final Four after previously having no NCAA Tournament wins.

May’s trophy case is getting crowded. In addition to this honor, May was also named CBS Sports National Coach of the Year, NABC All-District 17 Coach of the Year, Conference USA Coach of the Year and Palm Beach County Coach of the Year. Additionally, May was a semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year.