Lynn appoints James Badrak director of performing arts operations

Lynn University is pleased to announce James Badrak as the new director of performing arts operations.

Badrak will serve a key role in enhancing the performing arts experience at Lynn. He owns Music Theatre Production Group—an arts operations and logistics consulting firm. Before starting his firm, he spent 16 years with Carnegie Hall production, serving various roles from stage manager to director of production.

Throughout his career, Badrak held several production positions. He was a six-year production supervisor for the Tony Awards and a line producer for Festival Productions. He also worked on numerous Broadway and off-Broadway productions and national and international tours.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Lynn University family and The Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center,” said Badrak. “I look forward to engaging in the continued success of Lynn’s performing arts in this beautiful venue.”

In addition to production, Badrak lectured at several universities across the country. He is also an active member of several industry groups, including the Events Safety Alliance, the Actors Equity Association, the American Guild of Variety Artists, the International Association of Stagehands and Employees and The League of American Orchestras.

Reporting to Kristell Lowe, vice president of campus operations, Badrak will be responsible for all theatrical and concert facility operations and logistics.

“We are delighted to welcome Jim; selecting someone with his skill set and work history speaks to Lynn’s commitment to its mission,” said Lowe. “As our drama department and the Lynn University Conservatory of Music continue to grow and shine, his impressive background will help us elevate the experience of our talented students, dedicated faculty and esteemed patrons.”

Badrak has a Bachelor of Music in musical theatre and vocal principal from the University of Miami and studied orchestral conducting at The Julliard School/Evening Division. He also earned a graduate public health policy and program certification from the University of South Florida. Badrak enjoys playing the trumpet and has an extensive trumpet collection.