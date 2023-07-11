JARC Florida Names Five New Individuals to Board of Directors 

Howard Halpern Also Named President of the Board

Boca Raton, FL – JARC Florida, a nonprofit organization based in Boca Raton, which provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, recently named five new individuals to its board of directors. They are Jay Eisenberg, Marvin Greenberg, Cliff Hark, David Pratt, and Richard Steinberg. The organization also announced Howard Halpern as President of the Board.

Howard Halpern, of Boca Raton, is a prominent figure, renowned for his entrepreneurial success and philanthropic endeavors. Raised in South Florida, Halpern is a graduate of the University of Miami, served in the US Army and the Florida National Guard, and was awarded an honorary PhD in Business Administration from Johnson and Wales University. Halpern was the founder and CEO of Buckhead Beef, a premier meat distribution company that quickly gained recognition as an industry leader. He later founded Halperns’ Steak and Seafood which quickly grew to be the largest meat and seafood company in the US. Halpern and his wife, Lynne, founded the Lynne and Howard Halpern Family Foundation, which has a primary focus of Jewish philanthropy, with a particular emphasis on supporting individuals with special needs. Howard and Lynne have a son who resides in the independent living apartments at JARC. In 2022, the Halperns made a transformative gift to JARC, resulting in the establishment of the Lynne and Howard Halpern JARC Campus and expansion of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Jay Eisenberg has spent the last 40 years specializing in owning and managing a large portfolio of industrial properties in several states. He is a past president of Temple Beth Torah Sha’aray Tzedek in Tamarac; Senior Member of the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors; Member of the M.D. Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital Advisory Board; and Members of several strategic committees at M.D. Anderson. He and his wife Lori established an Endowed Distinguished Chair at M.D. Anderson and an Endowment at the cancer Children’s Hospital for the Stem Cell Transplant & Cell Therapy Research Training Program; and more recently the Lori & Jay Eisenberg Respite Care Program at JARC.

Marvin Greenberg is the former Chairman and CEO of Creative Designs International and CEO of Arbor Toys Limited, positions he held from 1979 to 2005. He is also a past Board Member of Linwood Country Club, where he headed up the Long Range Planning Committee, and the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate, New Jersey. Greenberg attended Temple Preparatory and resides in Boca Raton with his wife Sheila.

Cliff Hark is the managing member at Hark│Yon│Marmor, PLLC, and focuses his practice on Probate, Guardianship and Trust Administration, as well as Probate Litigation, Guardianship and Trust Litigation, Estate Planning and Real Estate matters. His practice includes handling issues such as incapacity determinations, litigation involving the appointment of a guardian, undue influence, will contests and homestead determination and representation involving beneficiaries against trustees, personal representatives or executors and attorneys. Hark received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida and is a graduate of Nova Southeastern University School of Law. Hark has been a member of the Florida Bar since 1980, a member of its Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section, and an authorized agent of Attorneys’ Title Fund Services, LLC. He previously served on the Executive Committee of the Temple Beth El of Boca Raton Board of Trustees.

David Pratt is the Chair of the Private Client Services Department of Proskauer and Managing Partner of the Firm’s Boca Raton office. His practice is dedicated exclusively to the areas of trusts and estates, estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer, fiduciary and individual income taxation, and fiduciary litigation. He has extensive experience in estate planning and post-mortem tax planning. Pratt is Florida Board-Certified in both Taxation and Wills, Trusts and Estates. He had the privilege of serving as Chair of the Florida Bar’s Tax Section and Chair of the Fiduciary Income Tax Committee of the American Bar Association’s Section of Taxation. Pratt is a Fellow in the American College of Trust & Estate Counsel, has served on its Board of Regents and was the first Chair of the New Fellows Steering Committee. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Miami Law School and has been an adjunct professor at the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law, in their LL.M. programs. He has published various articles in legal journals, and lectures extensively to other lawyers, professionals and laypersons.

Richard Steinberg is the Chief Market Strategist, Co-Chair of the Investment Division and a Principal of The Colony Group. He brings over 25 years of experience leading seasoned investment teams and developing customized investment strategies for private clients, corporations, foundations, retirement accounts, profit-sharing plans and pension accounts. He also analyzes and explains the markets as well as the ever-changing economic and political landscape for clients and the media. Steinberg is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of both the CFA Society of South Florida and the CFA Institute. He is a graduate of Emory University Business School and Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Program. Steinberg serves as Vice Chair of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s Annual Campaign and sits on both its Executive Committee and Board of Trustees. He has served as Chairman for the Jacobson Jewish Community Foundation of South Palm Beach County and now serves on its Executive Committee, Board of Trustees, and the Governance Committee of the Foundation’s Professional Advisory Committee. He is also a member of the Greater Boca Raton Estate Planning Council and serves on the investment committee of B’nai Torah Congregation’s Foundation.

About JARC FL

JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It strives to assist each individual with becoming all he or she is capable of being and encourages this growth in a caring, nurturing environment. It is the mission of JARC, in partnership with the families of its clients, to promote independence, dignity, and self-respect in order to create more fulfilling lives. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.