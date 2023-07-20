George Snow Scholarship Fund Announces the Highly Anticipated 2023 Boca’s Ballroom Battle

The George Snow Scholarship Fund is thrilled to announce the return of the much-anticipated Boca’s Ballroom Battle, set to take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023. This exhilarating event showcases the incredible talent and philanthropy of our community, all while raising funds to support educational opportunities for deserving students in Palm Beach County.

Now in its 16th year, Boca’s Ballroom Battle has become a beloved tradition in Boca Raton, attracting a diverse range of local celebrities, prominent community figures, and business leaders who are willing to put on their dancing shoes for a good cause. The event combines the excitement of competitive ballroom dancing with the power of philanthropy, making it a true celebration of art, compassion, and educational advancement. Last year the event raised over $900,000 for the George Snow Scholarship Fund Scholars, and this year the teams are looking forward to raising the bar.

This year’s Boca’s Ballroom Battle promises to be the most unforgettable yet, as it brings together an exceptional lineup of esteemed community members, each paired with a professional dancer. These dedicated individuals have been undergoing intensive training to perfect their routines, and their passion and determination are sure to light up the dance floor. This year’s dancers feature Shoshana Davidowitz of Lake Worth Playhouse, Dr. Patricio Espinosa of Espinosa Neuroscience Institute, Caroline Johnson of Johnson Ritchey Family Law Firm, Lawrence Levy of Levy & Associates Inc., Danielle Rosse of Oceans234, Jamie Sauer of Lang Realty, Rick Versace of A1A Limo, and Brad Winstead of Casa de Montecristo.

Attendees can expect an evening filled with awe-inspiring performances, high-energy entertainment, and heartwarming stories from scholarship recipients whose lives have been positively impacted by the George Snow Scholarship Fund. The event will feature a panel of distinguished judges and local personalities, who will assess the performances and award top honors to the two dancers who have raised the most funds for the organization.

Funds raised through sponsorships, ticket sales, and generous donations will directly support the George Snow Scholarship Fund’s mission of providing scholarships and support services to deserving students in our community. By empowering these young individuals with the resources they need to pursue higher education, the George Snow Scholarship Fund helps shape a brighter future for Palm Beach County.

“We are thrilled to bring Boca’s Ballroom Battle back for another incredible year,” said Tim Snow, President of the George Snow Scholarship Fund. “This event not only showcases the remarkable talent in our community but also underscores the importance of supporting education and providing opportunities for deserving students. We are grateful to all the participants, sponsors, and attendees who help make this event a resounding success year after year.”

This year’s sponsors include Presenting Sponsor A1A Limo, Rochelle LeCavalier, Amy & Mike Kazma, Robin & Charles Deyo, A1A Limo, Carrie Rubin, G Robert Sheetz & Debbie Lindstrom, Wendy & Matthew Maschler, Champion Porsche, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, James & Marta Batmasian Family Foundation, Red Meat Lovers Club, RedCon1, Bonnie Halperin & Family, Inez Branca Family Foundation, JM Family Enterprises, Levy & Associates, Casa de Montecristo, Danielle Rosse & Family, Espinosa Neuroscience Institute, Harbor Financial Group, Johnson Ritchey Family Law, the Davidowitz Family, Whelchel Partners, Office Depot, and The Studio at Mizner Park. This event is generously hosted by The Boca Raton.

Join us on Saturday, September 23 at 6:00 PM at The Boca Raton (501 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432) for an unforgettable evening of dance, inspiration, and community as we come together to support the George Snow Scholarship Fund and transform lives through education. For more information on Boca’s Ballroom Battle, please visit www.ballroombattle.com.