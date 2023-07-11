FPL Awards $20,000 to Eight Local College-Bound Students

West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, July 8, 2023 (Photo/Terry Renna)

Eight recent high school graduates just received the surprise of a lifetime to help them achieve their dreams

West Palm Beach, FL – The South Florida graduates were surprised by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) with The NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in the Southeastern Consortium for Minorities in Engineering (SECME), a merit award of up to $20,000 for college-bound high school seniors who plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university for the upcoming academic year.

This year’s recipients hailed from high schools throughout South Florida: Abdul Joseph of Forest Hill Community High School, Ashaki Allen of Blanche Ely High School, Ashley Henry of Seminole Ridge Community High School, Janaysa A. Dorcin of American Senior High School, Justin G. Walker of Blanche Ely High School, Kayla R. Parsons of Atlantic Community High School, Randy O. Smith of Everglades High School and Samuel Dorcelus-Cetoute of Royal Palm Beach High School.

“I am very excited. I’m going to a private university so the cost is a bit more so this scholarship will definitely help me with the financial troubles when I go to college,” said Kayla Parsons.

The event was held at FPL’s Manatee Lagoon where the students celebrated the scholarship awards with their families and mentors.

This scholarship program is part of FPL’s commitment to STEM education, workforce development and supporting the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators.