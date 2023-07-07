Custom College Visits to Collaborate with Jacob & Greenfield, PLCC, to Offer Unparalleled Benefits to Clients

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA (June 16, 2023) – Custom College Visits, the leading provider of personalized college campus tours for families and member of the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce its partnership with Jacob & Greenfield, PLLC, a renowned law firm specializing in estate planning in Florida. This strategic collaboration is set to revolutionize the college planning experience by offering clients a comprehensive suite of services that combine expert legal guidance with personalized college visit itineraries.

This innovative partnership is expected to provide families with enhanced support and insights, empowering them to make informed decisions throughout the college planning journey.

Janice Caine, Founder of Custom College Visits, expressed her enthusiasm about the groundbreaking collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with Jacob & Greenfield. By combining our strengths, we can offer our clients an unparalleled level of service. This partnership will not only simplify the college preparation process but also ensure that families have access to expert guidance every step of the way.”

Of particular interest to parents, Jacob & Greenfield offers extensive experience providing comprehensive plans and necessary legal documents for young adults heading off to college, ensuring a smooth transition and peace of mind for both students and their families. Jordan W. Jacob, Partner at Jacob & Greenfield, shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, “We are excited to work alongside Custom College Visits to provide a holistic approach to college planning. By combining our legal expertise with their personalized college tours, we can offer families two invaluable resources to navigate the complexities of preparing for college.

The collaboration between Custom College Visits and Jacob & Greenfield is poised to redefine the college preparation landscape. Clients can expect a streamlined, well-informed, and stress-free experience.

For more information about Custom College Visits and Jacob & Greenfield, please visit their respective websites at www.customcollegevisits.com and www.jacobgreenfieldlaw.com or call Janice Caine at (925) 513-5086.

About Custom College Visits: Custom College Visits is a trusted provider of customized college tours for students and their families. With a deep understanding of the college admissions process, they created personalized itineraries that help students make informed decisions about their future. Custom College Visits strives to make the college exploration journey meaningful, efficient, inspiring, and fun.