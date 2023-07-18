Boca West Country Club Appoints Christa Gecheva as Pickleball Touring Pro

Christa Gecheva

Boca Raton, FL – Boca West Country Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Christa Gecheva as its Pickleball Touring Pro.

Christa, originally from Wimbledon, London, is a former D1 college tennis player for the University of Wyoming. She has coached D1 tennis for three years and junior protégés for six years before discovering pickleball in Newport Beach, CA in 2021. It wasn’t until December of 2022 when she was drafted on an MLP (Major League Pickleball) team, that her desire to make pickleball her #1 priority was ignited. She has since moved to Florida and is traveling the country competing on the pro tour.

Christa currently plays for the Dallas Pickleball Club, a club owned by Dirk Nowitzki, John Isner, Chandler Parsons, Todd Wagner, and Mark Cuban. The team recently beat Chicago Slice at the MPL San Clemente Challenger.

“Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport, and we are proud of our thriving pickleball program and facilities,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager for Boca West Country Club. “Christa further elevates our program, and we are proud to welcome her to the Boca West family. Our members are excited to have her train here.”

Boca West Country Club has a top-tier tennis facility, which includes a stadium court with seating for 325, tennis clinics, private lessons, and access for members to USPTA staff. Designed to improve endurance and to provide members with the opportunity to develop an all-court game, the tennis center features 27 Hydro Courts (three of them lit for night play) and 14 dedicated pickleball courts (six of them lit for night play). Boca West offers various men’s and women’s leagues for all levels and organizes over 30 social events / tournaments per year. Each league competes with various clubs throughout Palm Beach County.

John Joyce, Director of Tennis for Boca West Country Club, said, “Christa has so much energy and passion for pickleball and she’s a great asset to our racquet program.”

About Boca West Country Club

Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping – Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Coming soon is the completion of a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex that will include a Core Training studio, Spinning studio and Aerobics studio. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer I Golf Course.

Boca West is honored to be a Platinum ClubsÒ of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019, 2020, and 2022 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers. Boca West has also been named a 2021, 2022 and 2023 Top Workplace USA by Energage and a 2020 South Florida Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace.

For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about membership, please call 561.488.6934.