Boca Helping Hands Celebrated its 25th Anniversary with “Founders Day” Event

BHH Board President Gary Peters, Boca Raton City Council Member Yvette Drucker, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, BHH Executive Director Greg Hazle

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH) commemorated its 25th anniversary with a “Founders Day” celebration recognizing current and past board members, elected officials, and other invited guests. The event was held on July 12 at Boca Helping Hands, in Boca Raton.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Marci Woodward presented a proclamation declaring July 12 as Boca Helping Hands Day, marking the date the organization received its name in 1998. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer presented a proclamation highlighting the nonprofit’s beginnings in Boca and its subsequent growth. Boca Raton City Council Member Yvette Drucker was in attendance as well.

The celebration was highlighted with speeches by BHH Board President Gary Peters and Executive Director Greg Hazle, both of whom recognized the many volunteers, supporters, and staff who have been instrumental in helping the organization achieve its mission in the community.

“We were so pleased to celebrate our 25th birthday by acknowledging the founders and other key contributors who helped us reach this milestone,” said Greg Hazle, Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands. “The first volunteers at our original soup kitchen would be amazed to see where we are now, providing not only food but financial assistance and job training to nearly 35,000 of our neighbors every year.”

The community need for Boca Helping Hands’ food programs has been higher than ever this year, with the organization now averaging over 9,500 pantry bags distributed each month. If you’d like to help, donations up to $250 will be doubled to a total amount of $25,000 in July, in honor of BHH’s 25th birthday. Learn more at BocaHelpingHands.org/July.

For more information, contact Communications and Marketing Manager Tara Keimel at TaraK@BocaHelpingHands.org.

About Boca Helping Hands

Now in its 25th year of operation, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, job training, access to healthcare and financial assistance to help individuals and families improve their quality of life and build financial stability. Through its various programs, BHH assists nearly 35,000 people annually.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Boca Helping Hands holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, has a 2022 Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and was named a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for the 16th consecutive year in 2022. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.