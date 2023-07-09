ASEZ WAO Volunteers Movement at Boynton Beach Park for a Better Green Earth

Caloosa Park Cleanup_Boynton_Save the Earth

Green Earth Movement results in hundreds of pounds of trash removed from Caloosa Park

Boynton Beach, FL— ASEZ WAO volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God partner with West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation teams to beautify a neighborhood park in Boynton Beach. The ASEZ WAO members’ mission is to be active participants in local communities around the world. ASEZ WAO participates in the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals through their Green Earth Campaign to protect the world’s terrestrial ecosystems, marine ecosystems, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The volunteers removed almost 300 pounds of trash to keep Caloosa park beautiful for residents, pickle ball fanatics, and staff. The ASEZ WAO participants want to thank the 15 neighborhood volunteers that gathered to help keep West Palm Beach beautiful and create a healthier environment.

To get involved, or learn more about the Green Earth Campaign and its impact on the world, please visit asezwao.org.