15 year old (Juvenile) Wellington Resident CHARGED with Igniting Fireworks in The Mall at Wellington Green

Wellington, FL – The PBSO Bomb Squad was requested to investigate an incident that occurred in the Mall at Wellington Green, on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Numerous 911 calls were received after multiple patrons heard what they believed to be gunfire inside the mall. The sounds caused mass panic, and the subsequent law enforcement response resulted in the mall being closed for more than three hours.

Further investigation determined the sounds heard were not gunshots, but rather consumer fireworks which had been ignited in the men’s bathroom.

After further investigation, a juvenile suspect was developed, 15 year old male. The juvenile male was located, interviewed and booked into the JAC Center for Felony Criminal Mischief, pursuant to F.S. 806.13(3).