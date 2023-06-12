Today Underserved Kids Attend Free Pickleball Camp Held by Boca West Children’s Foundation

Boca Raton, FL – Boca West Children’s Foundation is holding a week-long no cost pickleball camp for thirty children from Fuller Center at Boca West Country Club. Each child received a shirt, shoes, socks, a drawstring bag and hat today and will receive pickleball lessons all week, along with getting to participate in fun activities and enjoy lunch at Boca West Country Club. On Friday, at the last session, there will be competitive games and the children will receive medals. Several more non-profit children’s organizations will participate in the free pickleball camp this summer.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $20 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities.

About the Fuller Center

For more than 50 years, Fuller Center’s mission has been to embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to reach their full potential. We build a positive future through education for more than 900 children (infants through teens) who we serve annually, as well as 600 of their family members. The Fuller Center reaches families more than 40 zip codes throughout Palm Beach County.

Almost all Fuller Center working parents – 92% – serve as essential or frontline workers, working in hospitals, retail outlets, restaurants, and hotels. They are our bus drivers, store clerks and cashiers, farmworkers, delivery drivers, security guards, bank tellers, office workers, healthcare workers, home health aides, hospital orderlies and cafeteria workers, and childcare and eldercare workers.

Our programs help empower children to start school prepared, succeed academically, and break the generational cycle of poverty through quality early childhood education, after-school and summer camp programs, our new private elementary school, teen leadership programs, and comprehensive, family-centered support services. They also empower parents who are essential to keeping our local economy open and who provide the vital services we all count on.

The Fuller Center also offers mentoring programs and adult on-the-job training, coaching, and employment support, and no-cost transportation from 12 area schools to our campus-based after-school programs. We serve more than 1,800 nutritious meals and snacks daily.

In addition, Fuller Center provides opportunities for local colleges and universities to place undergraduate and graduate students in internships and child development practicums.

