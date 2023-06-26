The City of Boca Raton Announces Plans for this year’s Fabulous Fourth Celebration

The City of Boca Raton’s Recreation Services Department will host a Fabulous Fourth Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, at Countess de Hoernle Park/Spanish River Athletic Facility, 1000 NW Spanish River Boulevard, starting at 5:30 p.m. A spectacular fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public.

Fireworks of various colors bursting against a black background

Enjoy amusement rides, kids’ crafts, strolling entertainers, DJ, games, video game trucks, and a 6 p.m. showing of Captain America: The First Avenger (PG-13) on the South Recreation Lawn.

Indulge in variety of quality food vendors, ice cream, and baked goods. Remember to bring your reusable water bottle, as the City’s mobile water unit will supply free filtered water throughout the event.

The mainstage will feature music by Luis Rojas, followed by Matthew Sabatella and the Rambling String Band, connecting people with music that is woven into the fabric of the United States with vocals, guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and bass fiddle. The band will raise the roof with traditional folk songs, fiddle tunes, old-time country, bluegrass, Appalachian music, ragtime, blues, spirituals, railroad and cowboy songs, work songs, sea shanties, reels, breakdowns, and ballads.

In addition to the numerous Fabulous Fourth program offerings, Boca Helping Hands will be facilitating a canned and non-perishable food drive with convenient drop-off boxes at event trolley stops.

Free parking will be available nearby at the Boca Corporate Center. Complimentary shuttle service will begin at 5 p.m. through the end of the event.

Pets, coolers, sparklers/fireworks, and alcohol are not permitted on site.

The Fabulous Fourth Celebration is presented by the City of Boca Raton and sponsored by the Boca Raton Airport Authority and WPBF-TV.

The City of Boca Raton boasts 5 miles of gorgeous beaches, 48 parks, and 1,650 acres of recreational space, attracting residents and visitors year-round. The City’s Recreation Services Department hosts a full calendar of free community events at select parks and the Mizner Park Amphitheater. For more details on City events, visit www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents.