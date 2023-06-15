The Boca Chamber to Host Inaugural Platinum Service Award Luncheon

(Boca Raton, Florida – June 13, 2023) – The Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce the upcoming Platinum Service Award Luncheon, an event aimed at recognizing and celebrating the exceptional service provided by hourly workers in the hospitality industry. The luncheon will take place on October 25, 2023, at the prestigious Boca West Country Club, located in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Platinum Service Award Luncheon is a unique initiative that seeks to honor the hardworking individuals who go above and beyond to deliver outstanding service experiences within the vibrant hospitality sector of Boca Raton. It serves as a platform to acknowledge their dedication, commitment, and relentless pursuit of excellence, which significantly contributes to the thriving reputation of our community.

Both country clubs and hotels in Boca Raton are invited to participate in this prestigious event by submitting nominees who exemplify service excellence. To nominate a deserving individual, interested organizations are required to submit a compelling 200-word essay highlighting why their nominee deserves to win this prestigious award. Detailed instructions and the nomination form can be found HERE.

We are honored to have esteemed individuals serving as honorary chairs for this inaugural luncheon. Matt Linderman, CEO of Boca West Country Club, the largest country club community in the United States, 2nd George Petrocelli, Director of Catering at the iconic Boca Raton, will also be lending his support and expertise as an honorary chair.

The Platinum Service Award Luncheon promises to be an unforgettable occasion, bringing together industry professionals, local businesses, community leaders, and the nominees themselves. This event will provide a unique opportunity to showcase the outstanding talent and service-oriented culture within the hospitality industry of Boca Raton.

The Boca Chamber encourages all eligible organizations to seize this chance to shine a spotlight on their exceptional hourly workers. By participating, we collectively contribute to fostering a culture of service excellence and promoting the growth of the hospitality sector in our beloved city.

For more information about the Platinum Service Award Luncheon, nomination process, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit CLICK HERE

Media Contact: Sarah Pearson, Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce Phone: 561-395-4433 ext 238 email: spearson@bocachamber.com

About The Boca Chamber:

The Boca Chamber is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization and the largest Chamber in Palm Beach County, with a membership presently composed of more than 1,500 companies representing over 130,000 employees in South Palm Beach County and beyond. Since 1952, the Boca Chamber has been enabling the community’s businesses to thrive by providing robust opportunities for leadership, networking, innovative business programs, education, and community involvement. Always an advocate for growth and expansion, the Boca Chamber proudly stands behind its principles of advancing commerce, connecting members, protecting business, and enhancing community.

