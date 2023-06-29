Summertime at The Seagate Hotel & Spa Delray Beach Features a Variety of Family Activities and Seasonal Specials

The Seagate Hotel & Spa offer guests a plethora of activities for adults and kids alike, as well as sizzling summer discounts. Located in the heart of Delray Beach just steps from the ocean, The Seagate is the only resort in Delray to offer a Beach Club with a private beach complete with cocktail service, beachfront restaurant and bar, and swimming pool, for the exclusive use of hotel guests and its club members.

Seagate Beach Club, Delray Beach. scottwisemanphotography.com

The Beach Club features a kids club where tykes can enjoy supervised bean bag toss, bucketball, connect four, airbrush body painting, and hula hooping, while adults can relax under the provided chairs and umbrellas (Saturdays and Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Seagate Beach Club is adjacent to Delray Water Sports where guests can rent paddle boards and kayaks, and even register kids at its legendary water sports camp to learn swimming, sailing and beach safety and conservation.

The hotel features 154 spacious rooms appointed with designer furnishings, Egyptian cotton linens, and spa-inspired bathrooms with walk-in showers. Families can request adjoined rooms, as well as cribs and rollaway beds. Pets (up to 20 lbs) are also welcome.

Through the summer, guests will receive a $40 spa credit to use towards relaxing and wellness-enhancing treatments at the 8,000 square foot spa offering a complete range of massage, skincare, and body treatments from ESPA, and DOCTOR BABOR luxury skincare, as well as the fitness center, tranquility room, hotel pool, and steam room.

The Seagate also features the award-winning Seagate Country Club featuring tennis and pickleball clinics for the whole family. Guests are offered complimentary shuttle service between the Hotel, Beach Club and Country Club.

To sweeten the summer getaway, the hotel is offering a fourth night free throughout the summer to help travelers get the most out of their summer vacations. It is also featuring its ‘Stay Golden” summer promotion with 30% off the next stay, plus two complimentary cocktails and up to 20% off dining.

Delray is home to numerous unique family attractions including the nearby Sandoway Discover Center with daily shark and stingray feedings, Putt’n Around miniature golf, the Silverball Museum retro arcade, the Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens, and many more. The Hotel is located on bustling Atlantic Avenue home to art galleries, shops and family friendly restaurants, ice cream shops and more.

The Seagate Hotel & Spa is located at 1000 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach.