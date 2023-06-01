Rabbi Hector Epelbaum Joins B’nai Torah Congregation’s Rabbinic Team

Rabbi Hector Epelbaum

Rabbi Epelbaum Will Serve as Associate Rabbi, Supporting Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, announced the appointment of Rabbi Hector Epelbaum to the congregation’s Rabbinic Team. In his role as Associate Rabbi, Rabbi Hector Epelbaum will be supporting B’nai Torah Congregation’s Senior Rabbi David Steinhardt. Rabbi Epelbaum’s official start date is June 1, 2023.

“I am very excited to welcome and work with my colleague, Rabbi Epelbaum. He brings a depth of experience, learning and great sensitivity to his work. His life’s experience includes being educated and raised in Buenos Aires, working as a rabbi in Netanya and years of work in South Florida. These inform a broad view of Jewish life. His background in psychology adds to his understanding of people. We will learn from each other,” said Rabbi Steinhardt.

Rabbi Epelbaum is a scholar and teacher deeply committed to bringing the community together to share his wisdom and deep connection to Judaism. He has served as the spiritual leader of Temple Beth Israel since 2014. Born and raised in Buenos Aires, he was deeply involved in the Masorti/Conservative Youth Movement. After earning a master’s degree in psychology, he went on to conduct his rabbinical studies at Seminario Latinoamericano, where he was ordained, as well as ordained in Israel at Bet Hamidrash Lelimudei Lahadut, HaRav Shmuel Avidor Hachoen. Rabbi Epelbaum served in Conservative pulpits for over 33 years in Argentina, Israel, and the United States. He is also an experienced Melton teacher. Rabbi is married to Berta, and they have three adult children and four grandchildren and counting.

“No words to express the warm, active, and knowledgeable congregation B’nai Torah is. I’m counting the days to cross through the building doors and be part of the B’nai Torah family, one of the largest and most successful congregations in the Conservative Movement. I’m committed to helping Rabbi Steinhardt, clergy members, staﬀ, and lay leaders to continue the Jewish path toward a life of Torah, Mitzvot, and Ma’asim Tovim,” added Rabbi Epelbaum.

About B’nai Torah Congregation

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.