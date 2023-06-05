Obituary: Lois Hanson Bolton

Lois Hanson Bolton, 75, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on May 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. In her final days, Lois was surrounded by many of her family, friends, and loved ones.

Lois was born to Clifford Tange Hanson and Dorothy Florence Hanson on October 30, 1947, in Omaha, Nebraska. She was raised with older brother, Don Hanson, and younger brother, Neil Hanson, in Blair, Nebraska. The Hanson’s moved to Salem, Oregon in 1956 and then Waverly, Iowa in 1959 before returning to Blair in 1963. According to her brothers, Lois was infinitely kind, suffered no bullies, and was a fierce protector of those she held dear.

After earning a BS and MS in Biology at Mankato State University in Minnesota, Lois settled in South Florida where she started a family and began her career as an educator. Her 27 year career at Broward College began in 1983 as a Professor in the Biology department, and she rose to the ranks of Department Head, Academic Dean, and Provost. Along the way, and while raising two children, she earned her EdD from Florida International University.

Lois was a beloved mother. She was the foundation of the family – always steadfast in her beliefs, her integrity, her strength, and her love. Her code of ethics was unwavering, and her compassion was unsparing. She always knew when a hug was needed, and she was always there to give one. She was a beacon of warmth, optimism, and positivity.

As both a mother and an educator, she passed on these values and virtues to the next generation. She encouraged and nurtured the best in all who knew her.

After retirement in 2010, Lois became an avid adventurer and traveler and cultivated deep and amazing friendships. She went on many adventures around the world which included yoga overlooking the caldera in Santorini, Greece; touring the coast, countryside, and vineyards of Italy; sampling the cafes, patisseries, and charcuteries in Paris; exploring the gardens, museums, and theatres in Vienna; cruising the coasts of Hawaii, Patagonia, and Cape Horn; hiking Bryce Canyon, the Grand Canyon, and Zion; wandering the highlands, lochs, and castles of Scotland; snorkeling the Florida Keys and Maui; visiting friends and family across the country; and even some impromptu rooftop, disco-dancing in Las Vegas!

Lois lived an extraordinary and love-filled life. She will be missed by all who knew her, more than words can express.

She is predeceased by parents Clifford and Florence Hanson, and she is survived by former husband Wade Bolton; two children, Jeremy and Chelsea Bolton; and two brothers, Neil and Don Hanson.

A memorial has been created to celebrate the life of Lois Bolton. Friends, family, and loved ones have contributed and shared many thoughts, prayers, tributes, and memories to create this loving memorial.