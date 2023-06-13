Literacy Coalition Announces New Board Members, 2023-24 Board Officers 

Matthew Criscuolo

Boynton Beach, FL – The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County welcomes seven new members from the financial, medical, corporate, and legal sectors to its board of directors. These literacy supporters include:

Caleb T. Bowser of Palm Beach Gardens, a 2nd vice president and senior wealth strategist with Northern Trust Wealth Management..

Dr. Pierre C. Deltor of Royal Palm Beach,an internal medicine specialist at Scaps Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Lindsay M. Reinhart of Delray Beach, an associate attorney at Searcy Denney.

Avril Scarlett of Royal Palm Beach,a financial controller at Florida Crystals Corporation.

Lauren Stuhmer of Palm Beach Gardens, a senior vice president and private banker at Citi Private Bank.

Crystal Torres of Palm Beach Gardens, an attorney at Nason Yeager.

Janel K. Williams of Lake Worth, a nurse paralegal at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, lvey & Fronrath.

The Coalition also approved its slate of officers for the 2023-24 board. They are:

President : Matthew Criscuolo of Boca Raton with Cozen O’Connor.

Vice Presidents : Regine Bataille, M.D. of Delray Beach with Gentle Medicine Associates and Chris Duke of Palm Beach Gardens with Akerman LLP.

Secretary: Sharon Hill of West Palm Beach, a former librarian and volunteer.

Treasurer: Nicole Rocco of Palm Beach Gardens, attorney at law.

Members at Large: Bernadette O'Grady of Palm Beach Gardens with WPTV Channel 5 and Nancy Vera of Delray Beach with Walters Kluwer.

Immediate Past President: Len Gray of West Palm Beach, retired executive.

Parliamentarian: Laurie Gildan of North Palm Beach with Greenberg Traurig.

The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County provides adult and family literacy programs, children’s literacy programs, and the Literacy AmeriCorps program, all aimed at improving the quality of life in our community by promoting and achieving literacy. For more information, please visit www.LiteracyPBC.org, or call 561-279-9103.

About the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County

A recipient of the coveted 4-star Charity Navigator rating for 14 consecutive years, the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County works to improve the quality of life in our community by promoting and achieving literacy. In Palm Beach County, 22% of adults age 16 and older lack basic literacy skills and can’t fill out a job application or read a bus schedule, and nearly half of all third graders are not reading on grade level. Through extensive outreach and collaboration with a network of community partners, the Literacy Coalition strives to ensure that individuals who need to improve their literacy skills receive the help they need. By providing services to 46,867 adults and children each year, the Literacy Coalition’s goal is for every child and every adult in Palm Beach County to be able to read.