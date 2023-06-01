Light E.N.T. Expands Into West Boynton Beach on Bethesda Hospital-West Campus Cutting-edge Ear, Nose, and Throat Care Available Same-Day, Now in EAST and WEST Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach, Florida (June 1, 2023) – Today, Light E.N.T. announced Light E.N.T.-West, a new state-of-the-art office located on the Bethesda West Hospital campus. Light E.N.T. West is a practice with experts in every discipline – ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology – and offers a new way for West Boynton,

Delray and Wellington residents to reach the office in 10 minutes or less.

“In today’s day and age, you want to entrust your care to a physician who is both compassionate

and an expert at diagnosing and treating your condition,” says Dr. Joshua Light, M.D., who has been

practicing in Boynton Beach for over 20 years. “I’m proud of the team that we have assembled here

at Light E.N.T., and I believe it’s the foundation that has allowed us to provide outstanding patient

care and clinical outcomes. With the addition of Dr. Mallory Highstein, who treats head and neck

conditions Dr. Julie Daugherty CP-APRN, an allergy expert; and a veteran of facial plastics, Dr.

Michael Schwartz, we have assembled a dream team in E.N.T. care.”

Driving in Palm Beach has steadily become more time-consuming and frustrating, especially during

snowbird season, says Dr. Light. “We wanted the experience of coming to your appointment at Light

E.N.T. to be a pleasurable one, even on the drive to the office. Expanding into west Boynton Beach

made sense for the growth we have seen in this community and the access we wanted to provide to

patients who live and work on the 441 corridors.

Light E.N.T.-West is open Monday through Friday from 8am-5pm and has same-day appointments

available. For more information on Light E.N.T., visit LightENT.com or call 561-737-8584.



About Light E.N.T.: Light E.N.T. is an ear, nose, and throat private practice that treats all E.N.T.

conditions, providing allergy treatment, hearing aid services, and facial plastics since 2005. Joshua

Light, M.D. started Light E.N.T. 20 years ago and has practiced in Boynton Beach and southern

Palm Beach County since then.

CONTACT:

Sara Light

Light E.N.T.

954-663-8484

sara@lightent.com